United are back! Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

So many positives today.

An excellent team performance and apart from maybe 15-20 minutes early in the second half, Newcastle by far the better team.

The performances recently hadn’t been that bad, up against Liverpool and the Manchester clubs, it was just not taking our chances and bad luck, plus good finishing by some very decent opposition players.

Eddie Howe doesn’t care what anybody thinks, like all good managers he does what he knows is right.

I saw some ridiculous comments when the team was announced but he got all the calls spot on.

A lot of contenders for man of the match but I reckon Joe Willock was top of the pile.

I thought he showed so much more today, a complete player / midfielder.

Kieran Trippier back to something like his best in attack and defence.

Alexander Isak real quality.

The big money has been spent on Bruno, Botman and Isak, they all look brilliant buys, especially in today’s market.

What about Jacob Murphy as well?!!!

No disrespect but surely this might be Eddie Howe’s greatest triumph.

He has made Murphy now look like a Premier League player!

Can he repeat what he showed today? Who knows. However, he was very very good and didn’t look out of place in this Newcastle United team.

The central defenders and indeed defence overall, were very good today. Trippier could / should have left the ball for Pope to deal with but I think showed leadership in looking to sort the danger, only to slip at the worst possible time and gift the equaliser.

An excellent weekend all round, apart from the Chelsea and Spurs matches, all the other relevant NUFC matches went in our favour:

Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Leeds 2 Brighton 2

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 1

Fulham 0 Arsenal 3

Man U 0 Southampton 0

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

That leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Sunday night:

So so much better and Newcastle United now having moved back into a great position.

Consistent performances of today’s standard will see Newcastle go very close to a top four spot.

Will they do it?

I think with fair luck Eddie Howe and his players will get a Champions League spot.

Not that I’m taking anything for granted.

Just stating what I think based on the matches I have watched this weekend, in the flesh at SJP and on TV elsewhere.

No better place than St James’ Park to be on days like this.

I look forward to a canny few more before this season comes to an end.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

