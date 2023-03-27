News

Tottenham ‘mutually’ sack Antonio Conte and name his replacement

Antonio Conte has now left Tottenham.

An official statement revealing the news, a move which is both no surprise and…very surprising.

On the one hand, a club in fourth and bang in the middle of fighting for a Champions League spot and having only ten games of the season remaining so why part company at this stage, whilst on the other hand, a relationship between Tottenham and Antonio Conte that appeared to have totally broken down.

The official Tottenham statement detailing that Antonio Conte had been ‘mutually’ sacked / let go.

For Newcastle United fans, a special interest, as Tottenham are one of the clubs in a full on battle for third and fourth, the two Champions League spots still up for grabs.

Last season, a dominant Newcastle United win by Eddie Howe’s boys over Arsenal in the final NUFC home match of the season, enabled Tottenham and Antonio Conte the surprise chance to grab fourth place in the final week of the season by two points. Now with Newcastle’s rise under Howe, the two clubs instead fighting for that fourth (and third) spot.

With Antonio Conte reportedly set to leave, especially with that outburst following his team’s collapse from 3-1 up to a 3-3 draw at Southampton, the big fear for Newcastle United fans and those of other clubs with top four ambitions, was a late in the season new manager bounce for Tottenham.

With both Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann currently available, either of those would appear to be a bad appointment where Newcastle United and other rival clubs are concerned. One of that pair coming in would certainly be likely to give everybody at Tottenham a massive lift and potentially results to go the same way, at least in the short-term.

However, the official statement appears to make clear that this isn’t going to happen, with instead Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini stepping up to take charge, at least until the end of the season.

Obviously you can’t take anything for granted and Stellini may well do a good job in these remaining ten matches of the season. However, safe to say that for rival fans looking in, the would far have far preferred Tottenham doing what they have done, rather than immediately bringing in a Nagelsmann or Pochettino.

Whilst naturally all remaining matches are important for Newcastle United in the final eight weeks of the season, NUFC fans can’t help but look especially at Sunday’s home match with Man U and then exactly three weeks later Tottenham at St James’ Park, as perhaps two real pivotal matches to help decide this season’s final outcome.

Tottenham official statement on Antonio Conte – 26 March 2023:

We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

Daniel Levy, Chairman:

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

“We all need to pull together.

“Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

