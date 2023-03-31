Opinion

Tottenham and Newcastle United – I’m intrigued by this very different media coverage

I look on the media coverage of Tottenham with wonder.

As a Newcastle United fan I veer between bemusement and getting very angry about it.

You would almost think that Tottenham were a London club and Newcastle United located the very furthest from the capital…

When journalists, pundits, presenters have been talking about Spurs in recent years and especially recent weeks, it has almost moved me to tears.

The poor Tottenham fans having to put up with such misery, such terrible ownership, such a shocking tale when you consider this club ruled football for so long, before the current owners / hierarchy came along.

That is, if any of the above was actually true.

The stories of Newcastle United and Tottenham are compelling, in terms of just what has happened to the two clubs, the transformations they have both gone through in the Premier League era…and how the media have covered it/them.

This is the story of Newcastle United and Tottenham in the Premier League era, particularly how things changed for both clubs when they had their respective takeovers early in this millennium.

Joe Lewis / Enic buying up Tottenham in 2001, Mike Ashley buying up Newcastle United in 2007.

Spending on infrastructure

So basically we are talking here in how a football club / owner(s) looks after the future of the club, takes care of it. Spending money on the stadium, training ground, academy facilities and so on.

Now I don’t want you jumping to any hasty conclusions…but I think there is something in this one!

In the 12 year period before the new Newcastle United owners came in, basically almost the entire Mike Ashley era, he allowed not a penny to be spent on infrastructure / facilities / maintenance that he wasn’t forced to. Only £8m, averaging far less than £1m per season. Mike Ashley even promised in 2013 that an essential state of the art new training ground was to be built ASAP yet when he left over eight years later, not one brick had been laid.

Can you remember the outrage from the national media about this…no, me neither.

Whilst at the other end of the spectrum, these terrible Tottenham owners /hierarchy have spent over £1.5billion in those same 12 years! Including a magnificent new £1bn+ stadium.

Mike Ashley wouldn’t even allow St James’ Park to get a good clean!

European football

Newcastle United were in Europe four of the last five seasons, nine of the last fourteen seasons (these don’t include the Intertoto.

Champions League adventures, beating the likes of Barcelona, Feyenoord (what a night!), Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and amazing away trips. Reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Cup. The first club to ever lose the first three games and yet still go through in the Champions League group stage.

Then Mike Ashley came along and the last 16 seasons have seen one European campaign. Basically, a whole new generation that has experienced almost zero European adventure.

As for Tottenham…in the Premier League era they had experienced just one European campaign in 14 seasons.

Under these current owners things quickly changed, in 17 of the last 18 seasons Spurs fans have had European football. In five of the last eight it has been Champions League football and they almost won it in 2019, finishing runners-up.

It does really feel like Tottenham swapped places with Newcastle United (more of that later).

Premier League placings

In the first fifteen seasons that NUFC were in the Premier League…

Newcastle finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, 6th once, 7th once…

In the Mike Ashley near decade and a half, Newcastle finished higher than 10th just once. NUFC were relegated more under Ashle than they finished top nine in the table!

Yet the reaction of the national media…nothing.

Looking after number one

Mike Ashley ruthlessly used Newcastle United to enrich himself and his retail empire at the expense of the football club.

St James’ Park and indeed everything at NUFC was plastered with adverts for his retail empire, a few seasons Sports Direct paid a pittance for it, the vast majority of the seasons nothing at all.

Ashley even gave Sports Direct the naming rights to St James’ Park without a penny going into Newcastle United.

Incredible.

Even more incredible though is how the national media said so little, indeed in most cases, nothing at all.

Imagine if this had happened at a London club such as…Tottenham?

Once again, I am not aware of Joe Lewis / Daniel Levy and friends having done anything like this at Spurs. Actually, I don’t know of ANY major club that’s been so used and abused by its owner, as was the case with Mike Ashley at Newcastle United.

Facing each other on the pitch

In the Premier League era, all competitions, the record when the two clubs have met is…

Up to end of of 2007/08 season:

Played 34 Newcastle 18 wins Tottenham 11 wins and 5 draws

Since the 2007/08 season:

Played 27 Newcastle 8 wins Tottenham 15 wins and 4 draws

You would almost think that these current Tottenham owners had brought a very positive impact to their club and Mike Ashley the exact opposite to Newcastle United…

Spending on players

So much of this is made of at Tottenham and yet…they still vastly spend more than Newcastle United under Mike Ashley.

Even these last four seasons, even when including the rescue act of the new / current NUFC owners, Tottenham have spent (all figures via Transfermarkt) some £470m on new signings compared to Newcastle United’s £376m. Yet it is Tottenham fans the media say we should all be sorry for and Newcastle United and their supporters ridiculed / vilified for the supposed outrageous spending under the new owners at St James’ Park???

Managers

Even just in these last four years, the Tottenham fans have forced out Pochettino, Mourinho, Nuno and Conte. Yet the media are right behind the Tottenham fans, backing them all the way, saying they deserve better etc etc. I find it very reminiscent of how the very sympathetic media covered it when Arsenal fans campaigned for years to get rid of Arsene Wenger because he ‘only’ delivered top four and Champions League football every season (as well as three Premier League titles and eight FA Cups – three of those Wembley successes coming in his final four seasons!).

Meanwhile, in the frozen north, Mike Ashley served up a laughable collection of patsies / stooges, yet the media said nothing. Indeed, what they did say was that Newcastle fans should actually be grateful they had somebody like Steve Bruce relegating them! This after the likes of JFK, Carver, McClaren…

Indeed, whenever Mike Ashley accidentally and / or was forced into appointing a decent manager, he then forced them out ASAP – Keegan, Hughton, Benitez.

Newcastle United fans outraged on each occasion but the national media not so. Not even remotely interested.

Relegation

In the 12 seasons that Newcastle United kicked off as a Premier League club, Mike Ashley relegated NUFC twice and was set to make it three from twelve if the new owners hadn’t rescued the club. This is on top of numerous other near misses, such as reach safety when winning the final away game of the 2012/13 season, Jonas Gutierrez scoring and ensuring safety only on the very final day of the 2014/15 season.

The treatment of club legends and others

Mike Ashley completely disrespected club legends Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan.

Ashley lost his legal case when it was proved Kevin Keegan had been forced out and won £2m compensation. Mike Ashley having used the likes of Dennis Wise to undermine him.

Ashley also lost his case when it was proven that cancer sufferer Jonas Gutierrez had been discriminated against.

Where was the national media when all this was going on? Why not a massive campaign against the shameful NUFC owner???

Have these current Tottenham owners done even anything remotely comparable to all that Mike Ashley did?

Final conclusions

As a kid, I was intrigued by the story of the Prince and the Pauper.

It was often shown on TV, back then in the 1970s loads of stuff was repeated endlessly, especially in the summer holidays (I couldn’t believe it when as an adult I found out there had only been 31 episodes of the Banana Splits ever made, as a kid it felt like you watched hundreds of different ones!).

Anyway, the Mark Twain written Prince and the Pauper saw two kids (one a Prince and one a Pauper…) who looked identical and they ended up accidentally swapping places and living each other’s lives. One going from a great happy lifestyle, whilst the other one went in the opposite direction.

That is how the Premier League era feels for me, where Newcastle United and Tottenham were concerned.

Newcastle fans living the relative dream until Spurs fan Mike Ashley came along, with Tottenham under their new(ish) owners quickly taking our rightful place. The swap was made and the media never noticed…or more to the point, simply didn’t care.

Worse than that, they were elated.

Newcastle United from the most distant frozen north now put in their place and replaced by one of the good guys (in their eyes) from the capital. The way things should be, in the London-centric media’s eyes.

Tottenham fans see their club currently fourth in the Premier League and having watched Champions League football this season as well, yet the media want us to be outraged on their behalf.

The Prince and the Pauper are now hopefully swapping their roles once again and the two clubs heading in opposite directions.

Tottenham fans hopefully ensuring their club totally implodes due to the supposedly terrible ownership they have had to endure, whilst Newcastle United fans have a club that is indeed United at last once again, with a future they could only dream of in the near decade and a half of Mike Ashley.

