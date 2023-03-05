Opinion

Toothless Tigers on the loose again

I watched Saturday’s game between Manchester City and Newcastle United in Whitley Bay, first half in the Fat Ox, second in the Vic.

I actually thought the Toon played well but were far too wasteful.

We are beginning to look like toothless tigers and apart from scuffing a sitter, Callum Wilson was more or less anonymous.

Joelinton didn’t fare much better and rightfully picked up his tenth yellow card, which will now see him banned.

Man City’s second goal by Bernardo Silva was scored while we were in the ascendancy.

The possession statistics at the time had Newcastle on 68%, but as I said, the chances we created still went begging.

On the plus side, Alexander Isak looked sharp when he replaced Wilson, and I also thought that Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy did well in their cameo performances. Jamal Lascalles also deserves praise for a courageous display, in what turned out to be a rare outing for our club captain.

After the game, me and Pedro hopped on the bus to Tynemouth Club to enjoy the rest of the afternoon.

The three o’clock kick-offs started and as usual we had the excellent Jeff Stelling on the screens to guide us through the action.

Ashington Mick surprised me by coming into the club with his wife and a party of friends. I have worked and followed Newcastle United all around the country and in Europe with this great lad.

As the afternoon unfolded, it emerged that the wheels appear to be completely falling off at the Stadium of Light for the self-proclaimed ‘Wearside Ajax’.

When me and Mick saluted Stoke’s fifth goal of the afternoon (and Dwight Gayle’s second), a big younger lad asked me why. His reasoning was that as a region we are all stronger together and should want all the North East teams in the Premier League. It also turned out that he was a strong trade unionist like myself.

I explained that it wasn’t just about football, but also for industrial, geographical and political reasons, that I dislike and want nothing to do with the mackems.

Come on, are there people that actually think Sunderland supporters would want Newcastle United promoted if our roles were reversed?

I am quite happy to keep the jealous mackems right down in their place. Rivalry is exactly what it says on the tin as far as I’m concerned and there can be no ifs or buts.

I’ve said it before and I said it again yesterday to the young-un….”I’d rather have my Henry Halls put in a vice than wish that lot well.”

Back in the EPL and Wolves beat unpredictable Spurs, who sit a position above us in fourth place.

Brighton hammered West Ham United impressively.

Newcastle United still have everything to play for, in the hunt for European football at the right end of the Premier League.

I was flabbergasted yesterday reading a comment on The Mag from a so-called fan, who wanted to write this season off and just concentrate on getting better players in the summer.

The players at the club now now have us sitting fifth in the League, with two games in hand over Spurs.

Next up for the Toon are Wolves at St James’ Park and Nottingham Forest away. Six points will do very nicely.

