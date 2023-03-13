Opinion

Tony Cascarino explains why he selected this Newcastle United star in his Premier League team of the week

Tony Cascarino has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park on Sunday and an explanation from Tony Cascarino as to why he is so impressed with this Newcastle United star.

Tony Cascarino Premier League team of the week in The Times:

Bazunu (Southampton)

Coleman (Everton)

Dunk (Brighton)

Martinez (Man U)

Chilwell (Chelsea)

Partey (Arsenal)

Onana (Everton)

Ouattarra (Bournemouth)

Havertz (Chelsea)

Trossard (Arsenal)

Isak (Newcastle United)

Tony Cascarino explaining the choice of Alexander Isak in his Premier League team of the week:

“I have always been a fan of Callum Wilson but Alexander Isak looks ready to replace him as Newcastle’s leading man.

“The Swedish striker has settled well in the Premier League and is a little more dynamic than Wilson — helped of course by being eight years younger than him.

“What I like about Isak is that, as well as having good control and hold-up play, he runs in behind and stretches defences.

“That helps Newcastle to extend teams and force the opposition defence back towards their goal.

“That then helps Newcastle move their creative midfielders and Kieran Trippier higher up the pitch where they can be a threat.

“With the financial backing they have, I’m sure Newcastle will spend big in the summer, but they might already have their next No 9.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

