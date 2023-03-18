Opinion

This weekend just keeps getting even better – Refresh that Premier League table after Saturday 3pm results

Refresh that Premier League table!

Friday night saw Newcastle United deservedly win BUT needing a 93rd minute penalty to get all three points, despite having dominated against Forest.

Just the way it goes, sometimes everything goes against you, BUT the important thing is that the team keeps on going to the bitter (and sometimes beautiful!) end.

So it proved with that ever so cool late Alexander Isak penalty.

Moving on to the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

Two matches involving the upper end of things, the race for Premier League top four.

Brentford taking a first half lead through Jensen and set to close within three points of Newcastle, only for Harvey Barnes to equalise in the second half.

Meaning Brentford stay five points adrift of Newcastle and NUFC with a game in hand.

Even better though…

Down at St Mary’s, Porro giving Tottenham a 1-0 lead just before half-time, Adams equalising for Southampton straight after the break.

Kane and Perisic though putting Spurs in a dominant lead.

Walcott bringing it back to 3-2 on 77 minutes.

A penalty in the 93rd (!!!) minute, Ward-Prowse steps up…3-3 and Tottenham have thrown away 1-0 and 3-1 leads!

This is how the Premier League table looks after Saturday’s 3pm Premier League matches:

As you can see, Newcastle United now only two points off Tottenham and NUFC two games in hand. Newcastle maintaining a five points gap on those below.

These are the Premier League games that are now set to be played in these next 15 days that affect the race for top four, I have left out Man City and Arsenal, concentrating on the clubs placed 3rd (Man U) to 10th (Chelsea):

Saturday 18 March

Chelsea v Everton (5.30pm)

Saturday 1 April

Man City v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm)

Brighton v Brentford (3pm)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sunday 2 April

Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm)

So…if Newcastle United win against Man U on Sunday 2 April, we are guaranteed to move into third in the Premier League.

That would show third to fifth as…

50 points Newcastle United

50 Points Man U

49 points Tottenham

Chelsea and Everton are currently goalless at 0-0 in their 5.30pm kick-off.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

(Gary Neville tackles the controversy after Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

