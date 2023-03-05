Opinion

This season now rests on the Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans waking up on Sunday morning.

Frustrated, gutted, disappointed, losing hope…

Fear not, I have the answer to solve our woes for the rest of the season.

Exactly twelve weeks today the Premier League season will end and Newcastle United fans will know their (and the team’s) fate.

Planning Champions League adventures?

Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Or maybe even no European football at all, which would make it a fifteenth season out of the last sixteen without any European adventures to look forward to.

The very good news though, is that it is in our hands.

Yes, Newcastle United fans are the key factor, along with the NUFC players, who will dictate what happens these next three months.

Let me explain.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Sunday morning after losing to Man City:

If you want to look on the really negative side of things, by 10pm on Monday, Newcastle could be down as low as seventh, if Liverpool beat Man U today and Fulham win at Brentford on Monday night (though NUFC will have game(s) in hand on both).

Anyway, back to Newcastle United fans and what we are responsible for.

These are the away games Newcastle United have remaining and where those clubs currently are in the Premier League:

Brentford (9th)

Chelsea (10th)

Aston Villa (11th)

Forest (14th)

West Ham (16th)

Leeds (17th)

Everton (18th)

Then these are the home games Newcastle United have remaining and where those clubs currently are in the Premier League:

Arsenal (1st)

Man U (3rd)

Tottenham (5th)

Brighton (8th)

Wolves (13th)

Leicester (15th)

Southampton (19th)

Newcastle United fans have a seriously massive role to play.

Newcastle have played all of the top eight away from home, both Man City and bogey side Liverpool we have all those games out of the way, home and away.

This really is in our own hands, of the Newcastle United fans and the players.

Whilst supporters are talking about a drop in levels of the team recently, I think the same can be said of Newcastle United fans themselves, certainly in recent PL matches at St James’ Park.

It hasn’t been terrible, just a bit like the team, not quite hitting the form of previous months.

None of the remaining matches will be easy BUT at the same time, none of those seven away games, against sides currently ninth and lower, comes anywhere close to facing the likes of Man City and Arsenal away.

I look at these four home games in particular against Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham and Brighton, the team will really need the Newcastle United fans at top form behind them. Newcastle are unbeaten against this quartet in four very difficult away matches this season and have conceded only one goal in over six hours of football, picking up six points in the process from a possible twelve.

This season, Champions League or not, could well depend on getting up for these big matches and for sure, needing to beat Tottenham and Brighton who are big rivals for fourth spot. Whilst I think for sure at least three or four points at least are possible against Arsenal and Man Utd. Last season Newcastle took Arsenal apart at St James’ Park and could and should have won against Man U, having taken the lead and been the better team.

The fates have conspired in recent matches and just a case of keeping going, Newcastle United fans and players, start taking our chances, on and off the pitch, start picking up points in these remaining 14 matches where they are very achievable.

Into them!

