Opinion

This is what I thought of ‘new’ Wembley Stadium – What about you?

I was wondering what everyone’s experience of the ‘new’ Wembley stadium had been?

Certainly a lot different to back in 2000 and our final ever visit to the ‘old’ Wembley Stadium, when we played Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Personally, I found that a lot of the high rise build around the new stadium made it a bit obscure to see, compared to the old stadium with the twin towers standing out.

After a bit of a scrum around turnstile entry, it was up escalators to level 5 and onto the concourse, to acquire liquid refreshments and trying to find elbow room to enjoy them.

Finally, into seats high up opposite players tunnel entrance and first impression was visually impressive, but didn’t think it helped create a good atmosphere.

I struggled to hear songs from opposite end and on lower level.

Maybe next time we get there the club can organise selling blocks of tickets together for a singing section.

When I look back at the Arsenal 1998 and Man Utd 1999 FA Cup finals and that Chelsea semi-final, I thought back then the atmosphere was better in the old Wembley Stadium.

Overall, the new stadium is visual stunning to see and experience, but I found the old Wembley better for acoustics and atmosphere.

Anyhoo, let’s hope we are back there soon.

Interested to hear what everybody else thought about their ‘new’ Wembley Stadium experience.

