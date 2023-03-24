News

This is really good on Newcastle United – Carlton Cole pointing out the many positives

Carlton Cole has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former West Ham striker analysing where the club are now at during this international break.

Carlton Cole full of praise for what is happening at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United will go third in the table if winning their next match.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday morning:

Newcastle United play Man U on Sunday 2 April and if winning that St James’ Park match in nine days time, Eddie Howe and his players will go into third, above Erik ten Hag’s team on goal difference, both having played the same number of games.

Newcastle with a victory, would also be a point above Tottenham and NUFC with a game in hand. Conte’s (or whoever will be manager by then…) Spurs are away at Everton on the Monday night (3 April) after that Newcastle United v Man U game.

After the misery of almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley’s control and some shocking managerial appointments such as Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, JFK and John Carver, Newcastle United fans at last having the excellent Eddie Howe in the hotseat and owners running the club in an ambitious and professional way.

As well as huge progress off the pitch, in less than a year and a half, the NUFC owners and Eddie Howe have transformed on the pitch a team that was on a one way ticket back to the Championship for a third time in 12 attempts by Mike Ashley, to one reaching a first cup final in 24 years and now one of the quartet of clubs that are favourites to fill the top four spots in the Premier League.

As Carlton Cole points out though, all of this has already been achieved without any real out of the ordinary spending so far by Newcastle United.

Chelsea, Man U, West Ham and Arsenal are the four biggest spending clubs this 2022/23 season, they all qualified for European football last season in the top seven of the Premier League and obviously had far better starting points than NUFC ahead of this season.

Newcastle United this season further down the spending table, in a grouping with Forest, Wolves and Tottenham when it comes to how much they spent on new signings this current season.

Carlton Cole pointing out just how much Newcastle United have going for them now, with an excellent young manager in Eddie Howe, relative success on the pitch that seriously overachieves compared to the squad that Howe currently has available.

With potential Champions League qualification and then more quality signings to come in, plus the fact that now NUFC is becoming an ever more attractive destination for new players, the future is something that Newcastle United fans now can’t wait to experience.

Carlton Cole speaking to Talksport about what is happening at Newcastle United:

“Now I can see what Newcastle United have wanted.

“Now it is what they deserve as well.

“They have got a forward thinking, young manager [in Eddie Howe], looking forward to the future.

“I would say the are actually overachieving right now [with the current NUFC squad].

“I would say that they have got a lot to grow with but this is a good start for them.

“They are going to go out and buy other players.

“Newcastle United are an attractive team now they have got the money.

“It is good to see them in a good place without spending all the cash just yet.”

