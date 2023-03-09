Opinion

This financial information proves Wolves are no poor relations of Newcastle United

Wolves are up next for Newcastle United.

Julen Lopetegui bringing his side to St James’ Park for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Having a former Spain and Real Madrid boss isn’t the only indication though of where Wolves are at these days.

I am always amused when the media talk about pretty much any club that Newcastle United are set to play and make out that they are some kind of poor relation to NUFC.

The narrative along the lines of how can you expect plucky ‘insert club’ to compete with ‘Saudi Arabia PIF funded’ moneybags Newcastle United.

Well, this may well turn out to be the case in the future, who knows though.

As for the present day though, what is the true reality?

Well, this is the transfer spending of the two clubs since Wolves got promoted in 2018.

Wolves spending each season and then Newcastle United in brackets (all figures are in Euros and taken from Transfermarkt site):

2018/19 €112.75m (€59.75m)

2019/20 €116.70m (€72.90m)

2020/21 €87.59m (€39.00m)

2021/22 €37.60m (€130.50m)

2022/23 €177.11m (€185.35m)

The idea that Wolves are some kind of poor relation to Newcastle United, as things currently stand, is clearly a joke.

Over the course of these recent Premier League seasons, Wolves have actually spent MORE than Newcastle United on new signings.

Including the €11.00m transfer fee they have already agreed for Boubacar Traore to join them next season, Wolves have spent a total since 2018 onwards of €542.75m (approx £483m). In the same time period, Newcastle United with a total transfer spend of €487.50m (approx £434m).

Indeed, when you take it back to before the 2021/22 season, during which the current Newcastle United owners came in, the figures are even more stark.

In their three seasons after getting promoted, Wolves spent €317.04m (approx £283m), whilst in those three years under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United spent €171.65m (approx £153m).

The new Newcastle United owners were faced with a desperate situation of having to spend money just to help ward off what looked all but certain relegation at the time.

Then a case of trying to spend certain sums of money just to try and catch up with the likes of Wolves, never mind soaring ahead and leaving them as poor relations.

Actually, you look at the spending of the two clubs from summer 2022 onwards and in these past nine months or so, Wolves have committed to spending €188.11m (approx £167m), whilst for Newcastle United the figure is €185.35m (approx £165m).

Newcastle United aren’t currently outspending the likes of Wolves and Nottingham Forest, who have both spent more than Newcastle these past nine months, never mind NUFC getting anywhere close to the spending of the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd.

Money hasn’t been the biggest factor in Newcastle United getting competitive these past 14 months or so.

That massive key factor has been Eddie Howe, making some inspired signings and just as (more?) importantly, improving the players he inherited and of course blending all players, new and old, into a competitive team / squad.

