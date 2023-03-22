Opinion

These next 14 days of action could prove pivotal for Newcastle United

After only four Premier League matches in the previous 49 days, Newcastle United now face their next four PL games in only a fourteen day period.

This is the story of the Premier League, feast and famine when it comes to fixtures.

In this 49 day period we are currently in, Newcastle United recovered from the 2-0 defeats to Liverpool and Man City, to then win against Wolves and Forest just before the international break.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday night ahead of the Premier League kicking off again in April:

I can’t help but think, when that Newcastle United match kicks off on Sunday 2 April, that will be the start of 14 days NUFC action which could go a long way towards deciding where we are going to end up by the very end of the season.

A third of Newcastle’s final 12 matches will be played in those two weeks.

These are the Premier League fixtures to be played in that first half of April by the eight clubs that could potentially finish in the remaining two top four places, along with Man City and Arsenal.

These games below kick off with Man City v Liverpool at 12.30pm on Saturday 1 April and then finish with Leeds v Liverpool at 8pm on Monday 17 April (the number of matches each club will have remaining after 17 April precedes each club).

8 Man U – Newcastle United (Away), Brentford (Home), Everton (Home), Forest (Away)

7 Tottenham – Everton (Away), Brighton (Home), Bournemouth (Home)

8 Newcastle United – Man U (Home), West Ham (Away), Brentford (Away), Villa (Away)

8 Liverpool – Man City (Away), Chelsea (Away), Arsenal (Home), Leeds (Away)

9 Brighton – Brentford (Home), Bournemouth (Away), Tottenham (Away), Chelsea (Away)

7 Brentford – Brighton (Away), Man U (Away), Newcastle (Home), Wolves (Away)

8 Fulham – Bournemouth (Away), West Ham (Home), Everton (Away)

7 Chelsea – Villa (Home), Liverpool (Home), Wolves (Away), Brighton (Home)

