Opinion

These are all realistic summer Newcastle United signings unlike Saka, Rice, Victor Osimhen

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Nat Seaton.

If NUFC qualify this season for Champions League, your suggested three realistic Newcastle United signings?

James Maddison

Ruben Neves

Raphinha

All realistic Newcastle United signings unlike Saka, Rice, Victor Osimhen etc.

When NUFC are matches chosen for TV, your marks out of ten on each option –

Friday night 5

12.30pm Saturday 8

5.30pm Saturday 7

2pm Sunday 6

4.30pm Sunday 4

Monday night 0

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership of our club?

Very pleased with the progress.

The starting point was so poor from what had been left behind, they have done a remarkable job so far and done in a way that most people probably didn’t expect but has been very pleasing.

Who are the three most improved players (in order) that Eddie Howe inherited when he came in?

Joelinton

Sean Longstaff

Miguel Almiron

Predict the Premier League top six in order at the end of this season.

Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Newcastle

Spurs

Liverpool

Predict the Eddie Howe starting 11 v Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron the only ones missing).

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Bruno

Longstaff

Joelinton

Willock

Gordon

Isak

Your thoughts looking back on the Carabao Cup final (team selection, ticketing, your experience going to it/watching from home, how they played, anything you want to talk about)?

It turned out to be a step too far to glory but we turned up and if we had scored the first goal who knows?

I had a brilliant weekend in London, one that I will never forget and I feel that they did us proud.

