Then they asked me to name the “Newcastle United firms” and whether I was in one?

As I shepherd my charges off (a small group of eighteen year olds), I see a group of lads standing at the door. Must be fifteen year olds.

Skin tight black jeans, black trainers and black Stone Island tops matched with stern faces. “Alright lads” I say. “Can you fix this” comes the reply. “Depends”

This is my working day. This is what I do.

Word got out a long time ago that I can fix things and kids on a daily basis come to me. I don’t know the young men but I have seen their faces around. Hard emotionless faces.

I have learnt over the years, that those faces can be turned into friendly sociable ones through simple football conversations, with a bit of added humour if possible.

The lads instigate the football conversation as they are in my space and see the NUFC references dotted around. They open with “you’re Newcastle aren’t you?” The Newcastle United mug is a bit of a giveaway but the photo of me and my son sat inside St James’ Park with Sports Direct emblazoned everywhere is the biggest giveaway.

These are not the run of the mill glory hunter lads who I normally have interactions with.

They all tell me Newcastle are playing well and even mention how good some of the Newcastle players are by name – Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Isak being the ones of note. They all wished we had beaten Man U in the Carabao Cup as they hate Man U and Man U supporters.

They laugh when they play with a wooden automata that I have made, where an MDF Carabao cup is raised above St James’ Park when you turn the handle. All created for purely educational purposes of course.

I go straight to the point, confident in my knowledge of football culture and previous local lads who I had football conversations with. I ask them if they are Section 38 Boys. The look on their faces tells me I am out of touch on this one. They tell me the name of their crew.

That’s the thing with kids. You think you are aware of what’s going on with them, the term “being down with the kids” springs to mind. But then they change the discourse with a language you cannot access because it is theirs and not yours. I am reprieved with the question “who you got next then?” “Forest” is the reply.

These lads are knowledgeable and start to talk about how they have seen Forest at the Den, more than once apparently and “they” (Forest) have decent support they tell me.

“Are you going to the game?” they ask and I reply “if only”…I tell them I will be watching the game in a boozer with one of my best mates who is a big Forest fan.

They inform me Brennan Johnson is good and I feign ignorance of not knowing who he is. Thus, giving confidence to the youngsters to talk more and enlighten me of which Championship players Newcastle should be looking at.

I ask them to predict a score for us and they agree we should win but you never know with football. Wise words from young men.

“You will win two nil easy” they agree before asking me to name the “Newcastle United firms” and whether I was in one?

“I’m way too old” I respond to them.

The once stern faces are now smiles and there are lots of thank yous as they leave. Problem fixed. Hope they are right and I’ll take two nil to us any day.

