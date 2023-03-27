Opinion

The three Premier League clubs I’d like to see relegated as a Newcastle United fan

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Tony Mallabar.

Which three Premier League clubs would you like to see relegated this season out of the contenders and in which order?

I know I’m supposed to pick from the obvious runners and riders but from my Tony wish list….

Number one – Luckypool, who I hold in the same contempt as the dark side.

The irony of this though is that my best mate (who is the kindest, top bloke), is a ST holder at Anfield.

Number two – Everton

Scouse mackems, quite explanatory really.

Number three – West Ham, due to their stupid cockney wide boy geezer fans.

Came out of the London Stadium after a 3-2 win under Rafa and on the way back to Stratford tube, 400 ICF walked past us, looking for naarthern scum.

I was with Phil T who promptly said he was game if I was!!!

“FFS Phil, you are 57 and I’m 50″….Phil then replied “So that’s a no then just because there’s only two of us!!!”

Also, I hope Southampton stay up, it’s me favourite away trip. Kingsland Arms always a warm reception and a cracking chippy owa the road.

Rate Eddie Howe signings each out of 10 – Burn, Targett, Bruno, Isak, Pope, Botman, Trippier

Well, instead of going through player by player, I am going to take a broader approach.

With our new set-up we now have people in position to not only sign players…but recruit the right ones.

As fans we all have our favourites, Bruno and Isak for me (I personally wouldn’t have gone a million miles near Gordon).

We’re heading in the right direction.

Did you rate top four or winning Carabao Cup higher before Wembley and has that opinion changed at all now?

Silverware is more important to me (on a personal level).

Would love a Champions League due to the massive financial implications, but as a fan, Europa League looks likely to have some very tasty trips away.

How confident 1-100 are you of NUFC finishing top four this season?

Well me and GToon both predicted a first Premier League title, so until its mathematically impossible I am sticking with that prediction.

What would be your 11 to start against Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron only ones missing)?

NGE will have his best team out, mentally and tactically prepared.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

As I’ve said on numerous occasions, I am in a very privileged position in that I have the time and money to go to every game home and away, so the run up to getting to the final was incredible.

On the final itself I called it a 50/50 game.

I said at the time after the game, “I will not sugar coat the result. It was a massive opportunity to get a trophy. Fair play to Man Utd on the day they were the better team.

Looking at the bigger picture.

Man City, Arsenal, Luckypool and Man Utd aren’t going away anytime soon, so in my opinion a massive opportunity lost. Ok, yes, I am still pi..ed off.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

Trophy for me obviously, but on the ground debate, I actually have two dogs in this fight.

I have a season ticket ticket in the East Stand and it’s a cracking view (I can see down the tunnel).

However, in the bigger picture would I be prepared to give up (change) my seat if SJP got redeveloped? Hell yes, for the common good.

Although with our new owners and the potential of new investment into the city, how could anybody resist this??

What would now count as success for you in the next ten years for NUFC?

Back in 2015, my pal straight Norman rapped in his season ticket.

The club actually got in touch with him to inquire why?

He replied, would it be too much to ask to have my club compete under FCB and at least try to get six points off the dark side.

He never got a response!

Anyway, we’ve got our club back, so whatever happens, happens.

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on Saudi PIF led ownership of our club?

The Saudis and the Reuben family are smart cookies.

The interaction with the fans has been brilliant.

However, special thanks to wor Mandy (even if she’s the double of me ex bread knife).

At the Amex this season, where they open the bars at the ground so you can go outside and have a pint while waiting for the train queue to go down, we’re sitting outside the Amex post-game ( it was boiling).

Anyway, wor Mandy walks past with her bodyguard, to cheers from us. Someone asks for a selfie. She stopped, couldn’t be more accommodating. Stopping for pictures and chatting to us fans. FCB doing that?!!!

