The six Newcastle United signings Eddie Howe wants in Summer transfer window – New report

I think safe to say there will be a decent number of Newcastle United signings this Summer.

European football is looking very likely.

If it is Champions League football next season, then clearly that will massively help Eddie Howe and his people to be shopping at a significantly higher level.

Whatever happens though, we will see this NUFC squad further evolving, with a certain number of more Newcastle United signings coming in.

An interesting update on Tuesday morning has come from The Telegraph.

They say that they have ‘spoken to sources within the club to determine what they will look to do in the transfer window.’

They report that Eddie Howe and his recruitment team are targeting the following six Newcastle United signings:

A powerful centre-forward

An attacking left-back

Another centre-back

Two midfield players

A versatile wide forward

The reasoning for targeting these six Newcastle United signings, sees The Telegraph state:

‘Newcastle currently have a pool of around 14 to 15 players they consider first-team ready, but there are upgrades needed in every department.

As things stand, there is a broad consensus that the squad lacks the strength and depth of the so-called ‘Big Six’ they are trying to challenge on a regular basis.’

Amongst the players understood to be on Eddie Howe’s wishlist, The Telegraph name the likes of Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, James Maddison, Ruben Neves, Conor Gallagher and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

An interesting summer lies ahead…

