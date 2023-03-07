Opinion

The ‘shame’ of Newcastle United losing to Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City

Liverpool set in motion a trio of high profile Newcastle United defeats.

Eddie Howe and his team going on to lose to Manchester United and then Manchester City.

How will we ever recover from the ‘shame’…

The pundits, journalists, rival fans predictably loving it.

Far worse / bizarre, a small number of very vocal attention seeking Newcastle United fans also loving it, loving the fact they can become so supposedly angry / outraged at the collapse of the NUFC dreams.

Personally, I feel like I have spent pretty much my entire Newcastle United supporting life, dealing with defeats to Liverpool and Man Utd.

We were told repeatedly of the misery Liverpool fans had been forced to go through year after year as they struggled to compete, whilst Man Utd and others dominated at the very top.

However, all things are relative.

Do you know how long you have to go back, for a season when Liverpool did not finish in the top eight of the English top tier?

It was 1962!!!

When Newcastle United are trying to break the stranglehold at the top, this is what we are up against. Clubs who have been ran at a certain level, whilst in comparison Newcastle United have been a joke the vast majority of the time, when it comes to owners and running a successful club / business.

Liverpool and Man Utd have so many decades of getting established, whereas Newcastle United had the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson mini-eras when threatening to compete and get established, only for that to go the distance well and truly when replaced by a decade and a half of Mike Ashley rule. At almost exactly the same time period when Mike Ashley was refusing to allow any proper investment across the entirety of Newcastle United, especially the infrastructure for future health of the club, Manchester City were having a decade and a half of incredible investment that saw them soar past both Liverpool and Man U.

We are only 17 months into the recovery after flatlining under Ashley and the progress made is unbelievable, on and off the pitch.

At the heart of this has been the inspired appointment of Eddie Howe.

It isn’t a case of ‘shame’ because Newcastle United have just lost to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Instead, it is a miracle as to exactly where Eddie Howe and the club’s current owners have got Newcastle United to already.

The very fact that defeats to this trio of PL behemoths is seen as a shock, is in reality a huge tribute to what Eddie Howe and others have achieved so far.

Here are a few reminders…

This analysis comes from Swiss Ramble, who modestly describes himself as a ‘Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football.’

His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

He prepared these tables for the top 20 revenue producing football clubs in the world, after the release of the 2023 Deloitte football club rich list, covering last season (2021/22):

This first table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective revenues (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, that trio of Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs in the top four in the world when it comes to bringing in money last season. Newcastle United far less than a third of any of them when it comes to their revenues.

This second table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective wage bills (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, when it comes to wages they can pay, that same trio of PL ‘rivals’ with wage bills that are way more than twice as big as Newcastle’s.

At the start of January 2023, Sky Sports analysis showed the relative spending on signings since summer 2016, these were the top six…

As for Newcastle United…

Looking at the NUFC transfer spending from summer 2016 up to the start of January 2023, we get a very different picture.

Using figures from Transfermarkt for Newcastle United transfer spend, it shows in this same period some £456m having been spent.

The figures are even more stark when broken down. From summer 2016 onwards, in the 11 transfer windows when Mike Ashley was still in control, only £273m was spent, an average of less than £25m per window.

In the first two NUFC transfer windows under the new owners the figures showed £183m having been spent. The neglect and lack of proper investment meaning the club in a desperate state and heading for relegation under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, when at last the takeover happened.

I repeat, Newcastle United are still in the recovery position and any progress on the pitch in the meantime is a huge bonus.

To have a football club that can compete long-term against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, will take serious time and money over many years.

When considering how Eddie Howe and the new / current owners are doing, especially when looking at loads of these daft comments following the recent three matches / defeats, just look at the six goalscorers – Nunez, Gakpo, Casemiro, Rashford, Foden and Silva.

All of those six players would walk into the current Newcastle United team.

The message for all Newcastle United fans is that you have to take these results on the chin when they come along.

The thing is as well, it isn’t as though Newcastle were terrible in these matches. If taking their chances and getting the luck / margins going their way, Eddie Howe’s side could have won any or all of these three matches, if things had fallen our way.

The future is bright, it is black and white.

