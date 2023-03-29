Opinion

The revolution will be televised at Newcastle United

These are very different times at Newcastle United and the broadcasters can’t get enough of us.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce produced the near impossible, making NUFC all but unwatchable, with the TV bosses responding and where previously Newcastle United had always been popular choices no matter how the results were going. The Ashley / Bruce combo saw our club / team increasingly ignored when it came to live TV selections.

Well, not the case any longer…

The first half of this season didn’t really indicate what was to come.

This season’s games in 2022, eight of seventeen Premier League matches selected and one of three Carabao Cup games, making it only nine of twenty pre-2023 NUFC matches selected by broadcasters.

Maybe they weren’t convinced that form would be longer lasting, which saw Eddie Howe’s team with the third best total of points in the final 19 PL games of last (2021/22) season.

Maybe they were saving up their Newcastle United selections to use in 2023…

Anyway, Newcastle United have played 14 matches since the turn of the year and UK broadcasters have selected 13 of them for live coverage.

The 1-0 win over Fulham on 15 January 2023 is the only Newcastle United match so far, that hasn’t been show live by UK broadcasters in 2023

There are another twelve matches remaining and UK broadcasters have already made decisions on nine of them (see below).

Seven of those nine will be shown live, with only Brentford away and Southampton home, not selected.

Which means out of 23 Newcastle United matches (all competitions) where a decision has been made either way so far, 20 of the 23 have become live TV matches for UK viewers.

The three we are still waiting on for a decision are Leeds away, Leicester home and Chelsea away.

Those three matches in the final couple of weeks of the season, I think fair to say that it would be no surprise to see any / all of them selected by the UK broadcasters.

As things stand, at an absolute minimum, 20 of the 26 Newcastle United in this second half of the season in 2023, will be live TV matches.

However, that could well rise to potentially 22 or 23 out of 26, when these final rounds of PL games are eventually decided on.

Of course, if Newcastle United did qualify for the Champions League then all of them are guaranteed to be shown live as well next season…

In general, whilst matches getting moved for TV is a pain for those who regular go to games, the other benefits are obvious.

As well as Newcastle United fans who aren’t at the game(s) being able to watch from home or the pub, the financial implications are massive. As well as the bonus cash directly due to more selections for live TV, you also have the massive extra exposure that increases commercial revenue, the club becoming ever more lucrative to sponsors etc, the more live games that are selected / shown.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm) TBC in terms of whether selected for TV

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced but originally selected by BT Sport for live coverage before match postponed due to NUFC in Carabao Cup final, so it will be still screened live on BT Sport when the game eventually takes place.

