Opinion

The photo all Newcastle United fans had been waiting eight weeks to see…

The photo you have all been wanting to see today, after Newcastle 2 Wolves 1, the snap can be seen…yet again.

Yes, that Premier League winning feeling is there once again, for the first time in eight weeks.

Performances had been generally somewhere between decent and good since mid-January.

However, the Premier League results hadn’t reflected that.

A combination of bad luck, bad decision making, bad officials, bad finishing, annoying woodwork and good defending from the opposition.

Had delivered these results after the most recent Premier League win against Fulham on Sunday 15 January, when Alexander Isak…scored a late winner with his head.

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0

However, a massive performance from the players on Sunday returning that Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 scoreline, by far the better team overall and totally deserving this first Premier League win in eight weeks.

If Newcastle’s players had taken advantage of their first half superiority and half their chances, this would have been a massacre. With the opening 45 minutes seeing a shot count of 13 v 2 in Newcastle’s favour and 6 v 1 on corners before half-time.

As it is, back on the Premier League winning trail and that is all that counts.

Another photo = Another win.

This season now shows a record in the Premier League of Played 25 Won 11 Drawn 11 Lost 3.

Keep the wins coming!

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

Enjoy!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

(United are back! Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Read HERE)

(Make sure you have close look again at Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – These 2 TV replays stunned me – Read HERE)

(Julen Lopetegui blames referee for Wolves defeat at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

