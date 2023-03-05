Opinion

The one time you want Manchester United to win – You couldn’t make it up

As a Newcastle United fan, I have to say that I rarely ever want Manchester United to win.

Indeed, I can’t remember the last time.

Until today that is…

Yes, Sunday afternoon 4.30pm, there I was lying on the sofa with the dog, we were all ‘United’ fans today for sure, our family.

Kick-off at Anfield exactly seven days to the minute since that Wembley final…against Manchester United.

Liverpool out of the traps early, attacking. Manchester United keeping them out and as the first half proceeded, getting better and better, becoming the dominant side.

Chances coming the way of Manchester United to get surely would be a decisive lead, Casemiro scoring but this time offside given, Marcus Rashford absolutely unmarked ten yards out and lets Alisson save when he should have burst the net (with or without the help of a deflection…).

Totally against the run of play Liverpool score two minutes before half-time thanks to terrible Manchester United defending.

You literally couldn’t make it up.

Sitting there as a Newcastle United fan and wanting Manchester United to win for once and yet today they found every conceivable way of not doing so, having been so disciplined and carrying so much luck for so long.

It gets better / worse though, five minutes after the break it is 3-0 to the scousers as ten Hag’s team simply fall apart.

You don’t know whether to laugh or cry from a Newcastle United perspective.

By the end I suppose it was definitely laughter, Manchester United annihilated 7-0 AND Liverpool only had eight efforts on target.

Not sure exactly what this game tells us, apart from I think the fact that so often it is such small margins. If Manchester United had taken one of their great chances when on top in the first half, then I have little doubt they would have won and kept a clean sheet.

Instead, they don’t score, let a soft goal in and then collapse. This is / was the form team in the Premier League.

On Sunday night this now leaves the Premier League table looking like this:

Liverpool now a point ahead of Newcastle United and one goal better than NUFC on goal difference, although Eddie Howe’s side have a game in hand.

Meanwhile Manchester United stay third but with a goal difference of only +6, 12 worse off than Newcastle United.

I’m not despondent as a Newcastle fan, just accepting that these things can happen and how the smallest of margins dictate the winners and losers.

This weekend was never going to decide Newcastle’s season.

Eddie Howe and his side now begin a final 14 match run of matches where if they play well…and finish off the chances they are creating, we are generally up against teams that can be beaten.

It is still in our own hands, if NUFC win their games then they finish top four.

If Newcastle United win a reasonable number of their remaining matches then it will be top four still, in my opinion.

Victories at home to Wolves and away at Forest will go a long way to calming nerves and reassuring everybody, players and fans that a Champions League place is on.

Remarkably, if Newcastle United win these two matches and Manchester United fail to beat Southampton in their last remaining PL game before the international break, then if Eddie Howe’s side beat Man U on Sunday 2 April, Newcastle will go above Erik ten Hag’s team in the Premier League.

As I say, small margins.

