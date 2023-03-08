Opinion

The cure all for Newcastle United

Supporting Newcastle United hasn’t been much fun since we moved into February.

Maybe just as well it is the shortest month.

In the Premier League, February 2023 bringing two draw, one defeat and zero victories (as well as the cup defeat to Man U).

Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United midway through November 2021 and since then, we had only seen one month (not including months where no NUFC PL matches were played!) with not a single Premier League win. That was September 2022 when only two PL matches were played, draws against Palace and Bournemouth.

Otherwise, Newcastle United have won one or more Premier League matches in December 2021, January 2022, February 2022, March 2022, April 2022, May 2022, August 2022, October 2022, November 2022, December 2022 and January 2023.

So in the 13 full months when Eddie Howe has been in charge and there have been Newcastle United matches played in the Premier League, in 11 of them we have seen at least one PL win.

Those two barren (no PL wins months), saw September 2022 with two games played and two draws, whilst February 2023 has seen three PL matches and two draws and one defeat.

I mention all of this because it is pretty extraordinary stuff, just how consistent Newcastle United have been under Eddie Howe, the next win usually just around the corner, more often than not the next game.

In the vacuum created by not winning a number of games, it becomes very easy to lose your way, to get swept away in this current tsunami of negativity put out by our enemies and indeed, by a fair number of our own fans.

Well, this is the cure all for Newcastle United.

Win against Wolves and that is what people will be talking about.

It really is that simple.

After that no wins September 2022, Newcastle United went to Fulham and won 4-1, an eleventh minute lead and 3-0 up by half-time. It would be nice to see a similar scenario unfold on Sunday against Wolves.

That win at Craven Cottage was the start of a run of eight PL wins and a draw with no defeats, including cup matches it was ten wins and one draw in eleven.

When Newcastle United aren’t winning matches, it is too easy / lazy to start looking at the negatives and making them appear far bigger than they are in reality.

This season has been built on the best goalkeeper and defence in the Premier League (only 17 goals conceded), whilst scoring the tenth highest number of goals (35) of the 20 PL clubs.

Nothing has changed.

We just need to see that kind of defensive record continue and start taking again a relatively decent number of the still plentiful opportunities that are created.

Newcastle United still created plenty of good chances against Man City and Liverpool (despite playing with 10 men for 70+ minutes).

We can do the same, or better, against the likes of Wolves and Forest now.

This season hasn’t slipped away, it is still in the hands of Newcastle United.

