The 50 best wonderkids in football selected – Newcastle United emerging teenage star included

Garang Kuol has been included in a new report, featuring ‘The 50 best wonderkids in football’.

The emerging Newcastle United teenage star has been selected alongside the likes of Rico Lewis at Man City, Ismael Gharbi of PSG, Jorrel Hato at Ajax and Man U’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Previously, when GOAL have ranked the top teenage talents in world football, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jude Bellingham have finished as the eventual winners.

The GOAL NXGN 2023 list of the 50 best ‘wonderkids’ in global football, had this to say about the NUFC teenage striker:

‘Garang Kuol (Newcastle – loan at Hearts)

Tipped to become “one of the best players in the world one day” by a former coach in Australia, Kuol arrived in Newcastle in January having emerged as a potential star of the future in the A-League.

The forward provided a goal or assist every 57.5 minutes for Central Coast Mariners, leading to the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund showing an interest in him before the Magpies won the race for Kuol’s signature by paying £300,000.

The youngest player to be called-up by the Socceroos since Harry Kewell in 1997, the 18-year-old made two appearances at the World Cup before being sent on loan to gain experience in Scotland with Hearts.’

Before flying out to join the Australia squad for two friendlies against Ecuador on 24 and 28 March, the 18 year old striker talked to The Daily Record about the challenges he is facing, competing to get on the pitch for loan club Hearts.

With only one first team start and seven brief sub appearances so far, many Newcastle United fans expected / hoped for more. Garang Kuol only playing 198 minutes of football since his January loan move.

However, the young NUFC forward seeing things longer-term and that this is just the first step in terms of hopefully progressing to be a Newcastle United star of the future.

“Everyone you play against is here to fight.

“There’s big boys everywhere.

“However, I feel that game by game, I keep adapting to the level of physicality.

“It’s definitely getting better, my physicality.

“I’m tracking my food, my weight every day.

“I’m just trying to stay focused on doing all that stuff because it does make the difference.

“It’s been good to get that experience in.

“Training with the top players every day, with men – I think that’s the key to developing.

“The most important thing is what happens in training and what happens when I get my opportunity on the pitch.

“That’s where all my attention is going.

“I’m just trying to get as much minutes as possible and that’s up to me, what I do.

“Hopefully, I can get some stats up on the board.”

