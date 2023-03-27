News

The 2022/23 count now goes up to 11 Premier League managers having left their jobs this season

Premier League managers are on the move this season.

With still nine weeks of the season left to go, exactly half the clubs no longer have the manager who started the season with them.

Sunday seeing Antonio Conte and Spurs go their separate ways.

The clubs that have now changed managers during this 2022/23 Premier League season are: Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, Wolves, Villa, Southampton (twice!), Everton, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Antonio Conte sacked / moving on, despite this is how the Premier League table looks on Monday morning:

All eyes now on how Tottenham react as a team / club in these remaining ten Premier League matches, whether Antonio Conte leaving will prove a positive or negative in the short-term…

The eleven Premier League manager this season to leave their jobs:

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Followed by Jesse Marsch exiting Leeds United on 6 February 2023.

Nathan Jones left Southampton on 12 February 2023, lasting only three months, sacked 12 days after Eddie Howe’s team had made it two Carabao Cup wins in the semi-final home and away legs.

Then 17 March (St Patrick’s Day…), Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira parting company.

The latest now seeing Antonio Conte on 26 March ‘mutually’ moved out of Tottenham.

