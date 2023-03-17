News

Sven Botman gets call from Netherlands

Sven Botman has been called up by the Netherlands.

The central defender has been outstanding for Newcastle United this season.

The only real surprise was that Sven Botman wasn’t included in the Netherlands squad that competed in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Friday morning though bringing news that the NUFC defender has been named in this squad:

The 25 man squad have two Euro 2024 qualifiers to play:

Friday 24 March – Netherlands v France

Monday 27 March – Gibraltar v Netherlands

Interesting to see if Sven Botman gets to make his first ever appearance for the senior team, possibly the Gibraltar match could be seen as a gentle introduction for his national side debut.

Sven Botman has been a regular for the The Netherlands Under 21 side but yet to play at all for the senior side.

He did get a call up for friendlies back in 2021 but didn’t make it onto the pitch.

The 23 year old now appears set to miss the warm weather Newcastle United training camp in Dubai after the Nottingham Forest away game.

Newcastle United also seeing the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, Jamal Lewis, Martin Dubravka and Garang Kuol called up by their respective countries for internationals this month.

