Sven Botman forced to pull out of Netherlands squad
Sven Botman was in line to potentially make his first senior appearance for The Netherlands.
The Newcastle United central defender not having made the final cut for the Qatar World Cup finals.
Sven Botman was though included for these March 2023 Euro qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.
However, Thursday morning has brought the news that the Newcastle player has had to pull out of the Dutch squad.
Sven Botman said to be one of a number of Netherlands players suffering from a virus.
A number of Newcastle United players on international duty in March 2023, this is the schedule below, including the matches that Sven Botman was potentially set to be involved in.
The majority of the games are Euros Qualifiers, plus a couple of friendlies.
The official Dutch national side’s Twitter account revealing today’s news:
‘Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen left our training camp this morning. They are suffering from a virus infection. Get well soon, boys.’
Thursday 23 March
Italy v England (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier
San Marino v N Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier
Slovakia v Luxembourg (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Friday 24 March
Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly
France v Holland (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier
Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Sunday 26 March
England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier
N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier
Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Monday 27 March
Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier
Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Tuesday 28 March
Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly
