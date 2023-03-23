News

Sven Botman forced to pull out of Netherlands squad

Sven Botman was in line to potentially make his first senior appearance for The Netherlands.

The Newcastle United central defender not having made the final cut for the Qatar World Cup finals.

Sven Botman was though included for these March 2023 Euro qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

However, Thursday morning has brought the news that the Newcastle player has had to pull out of the Dutch squad.

Sven Botman said to be one of a number of Netherlands players suffering from a virus.

A number of Newcastle United players on international duty in March 2023, this is the schedule below, including the matches that Sven Botman was potentially set to be involved in.

The majority of the games are Euros Qualifiers, plus a couple of friendlies.

The official Dutch national side’s Twitter account revealing today’s news:

‘Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen left our training camp this morning. They are suffering from a virus infection. Get well soon, boys.’

Thursday 23 March

Italy v England (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

San Marino v N Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Luxembourg (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Friday 24 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

France v Holland (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

