Sven Botman could still play on Monday – Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was shocked on Thursday morning.

The Netherlands boss discovering that five players had been forced to leave the Dutch camp after contracting a virus.

Giving a press conference later on Thursday, Ronald Koeman saying that he couldn’t rule out even more players dropping out of the squad.

Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen were the five who left The Netherlands squad ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifying group match against France.

Ronald Koeman then reacting to those departures by calling up Stefan de Vrij, Ryan Gravenberch and Kjell Scherpen.

However, Koeman hasn’t ruled out the possibility that Newcastle United’s Sven Botman and/or others of the quintet who left today, could still potentially return to the Dutch camp and play against Gibraltar on Monday.

Ronald Koeman press conference – 23 March 2023:

“We can’t rule out the possibility that even more players could drop out.

“That seems likely to me.

“We are now a bit more careful with shaking hands but you cannot legislate for every contact.

“I was shocked [this morning].

“I went down to the hotel lobby and I saw Joey Veerman sitting there, waiting for a taxi.

“Sven Botman had already left.

“Then you understand the whole situation and you have to act quickly.

“The five who have gone home have not yet been eliminated for the entire period [of this international get together].

“It is not definitive that they won’t come back.

“That depends on how things develop.

“Everyone wants to know where it [the virus] came from but we can only speculate and there is no point doing that,”

Newcastle United players and potential international involvement this month:

Thursday 23 March

Italy v England (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

San Marino v N Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Luxembourg (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Friday 24 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

France v Holland (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

