Opinion

Support Gary Lineker, don’t watch Match Of The Day

Before discussing the elephant in the room: let us talk about the impartiality of the BBC. It is, and always has been, a myth.

The bosses of the Beeb have always been appointed by the government and ultimately they make the decisions about what is broadcast.

Nothing has changed here.

It could, however, be successfully argued that the cronyism and bias that has tarnished the current incumbents is markedly worse than previous holders of these roles and has pushed the BBC even further away from being the people’s broadcaster.

Suella de Vil’s assertion that the British people are demanding that action is taken to stop the 100 million people poised to illegally enter the UK goes completely unchallenged by the mainstream media.

These figures do not add up by the way.

The condemnation of the proposed legislation by the UNHCR and many other human rights and refugee organisations goes largely unreported in the British media.

The reality is that the current international legislation was set up after the Second World War to ensure that there was no repeat of the situation where Jewish, LGBTQ+, Roma, handicapped and people of other various ethnic minority groups, not forgetting socialists and trade unionists, were barred from entering safe countries only to later die in concentration camps.

Irony of irony: the right wing in the UK calling Lineker biased for pointing out the similarities in the polarising language used by the Tories and the German regime in the 1930s.

Let us stop for a second here and think about this.

After disastrously crashing the economy, bringing the NHS to it’s knees, crippling the education system, demonising the trade unions, and forcing many working families into poverty, the Tory Party and their backers decided it was time to finally give the British people something that they wanted.

A new enemy.

Gary Linker.

Lineker’s Tweet provided the Tories with an amazing ‘Look: squirrel’ moment and they have totally spun the debate from being about their appalling record in office, rampant fraud and corruption during the pandemic, and xenophobic illegal anti immigrant policies to one of bias in the BBC.

The Tories hate the BBC and social media as, unlike the gutter press, they are not fully under their control. Though that is changing rapidly.

Gary Lineker is apparently yet another middle class lefty do-gooder totally out of touch with the British public.

That’s what the Tories and the established media want you to believe.

The gutter press are now camped outside his house with strong echoes of the Emily Maitlis saga after she dared to criticise the racist statements of one Question Time guest.

Impartiality is questioning everyone rigorously and equally, making sure that the audience hear both side of the argument.

Gary Lineker was making sure that people heard the other side of the argument.

Bias is when, every week, Laura Kuenssberg shuts down and bullies guests on her flagship BBC programme who dare to call Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson a liar.

If you care about people daring to speak the truth to power, and stopping the slide towards some sort of Orwellian dystopia: support Gary Lineker, don’t watch Match Of The Day, sign this online petition HERE to have Gary Lineker reinstated.

Remember, you might be next on their list.

