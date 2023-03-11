Opinion

Sunderland struggles in dealing with what is happening at Newcastle United

Folk of a certain ilk and persuasion from an until fairly recently, coastal ‘town’, will sink to any depths to try to demean their considerably more powerful neighbours.

Sunderland hit the skids in 2017, relegated and humiliated, finishing bottom of the table two seasons running, dropping to the third tier of English football once again.

That should surely have seen them button up for at least a decade or more.

You see, the mackems just don’t know when to shut up and stop making such utter fools of themselves, when it comes to anything to do with what is going on in regards to Newcastle United.

The takeover in October 2021 has been the catalyst for the bitter frustration and irrationality, that now pours out from Wearside on a daily basis.

For a number of years whilst the fat slug was riding roughshod at St James’ Park HQ, Toon fans got used to hearing about rich consortiums apparently falling over themselves to own the mighty Sunderland.

Indeed, Michael Dell supposedly was set to get involved.

Instead they ended up with a new chairman / owner that apparently will end up inheriting a few bob in years to come.

This is still no excuse for some of the nonsense that is spouted on the Sunderland message boards though.

Some of Newcastle United’s finest players both past and present are regularly described as being bang average.

Any player that potentially gets linked to Newcastle is “probably hopeless because Arsenal and Liverpool don’t seem interested.”

As a football fan and a student of the game for over fifty years, I have seen some very good SAFC players (notably the likes of Dave Watson, Billy Hughes, Jeff Clarke, Colin Todd, Shaun Elliot and Kevin Phillips).

Just because I cannot stand Sunderland, I am still not blinkered enough to say that all their players and teams have been utter garbage.

Before we reached the Carabao Cup final at Wembley last month, I had to giggle whenever it was said that Geordies were jealous of Sunderland’s recent trips to the capital for the League 1 play-offs and Papa John’s trophy finals.

Now after an unexpected half decent first season back in the Championship, Sunderland’s form has tailed off and they were slaughtered at home by their former manager Alex Neil’s Stoke City last weekend.

In mackem eyes and mindsets, that ultimately and predictably changes their focus’ yet again, to what is going on ‘up the road’.

Hence more petty attacks and vitriolic bile spewed in our direction this week.

The problem lies within the fact that they cannot accept the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of their fiercest rivals.

It was ok for them to wallow in the doldrums as long as Tyneside was also devoid of any future hope.

Hope for Newcastle United’s future has now been restored and an awful lot of pride has been put back into the club and city, through the endeavours of our owners and Eddie Howe’s players out on the pitch.

This is unacceptable to the mackems.

One of the funnier comments I read recently on a Sunderland message board was after someone had quoted the words ‘Newcastle United are back.’

“Back where” came the riposte….”because everybody knows that they have never been at the pinnacle of the English game like Sunderland once were, albeit two centuries ago.”

As it happens, this was also wrong, because Newcastle United were the dominant English club in the Edwardian era at the turn of the 20th century (when there was proper goals and nets, not string for crossbars).

Mackems will literally say anything to distort football facts and history.

The reality is that Newcastle United are about to challenge the elite clubs once again and lots of people are put out by that.

Especially the JSMBs.

As they have proved time and time again (especially over the last 17 months), they cannot handle and are totally unwilling to accept the truth.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

