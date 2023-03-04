Opinion

Sunderland fans raging after Ex Newcastle United Dwight Gayle leads 5 goal thrashing at SOL

Dwight Gayle was loving it on his return to the north east.

If he is out in Newcastle tonight he certainly won’t need to pay for a drink.

Though maybe he will be wearing the drinks, if Dwight Gayle, for whatever bizarre reason, chose to go out in Sunderland this Saturday night…

Having lost to Rotherham and Coventry, Sunderland fans watched on as their team made it three in a row.

This time a humiliating 5-1 hammering at home to Stoke City.

The icing on the cake was the fact that Alex Neil was the victorious manager today, having left Sunderland due to seeing Stoke as a more attractive option…

However, the cherry on top of all that icing was former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

One goal in 29 appearances for Stoke City this season, today he led the Mackems a merry dance and scored twice in this five goall thrashing.

As you can see from the comments below, Sunderland fans not handling this too well.

Sunderland fans shamefully throwing missiles at Dwight Gayle a number of times.

A repeat of last month when Mitro was pelted with stuff when Fulham knocked the Mackems out of the FA Cup.

As you can see below, the odd voice of reason, but so embarrassing to see countless Sunderland fans believing that it is acceptable for a football player to have missiles thrown at him, simply for scoring a goal and celebrating.

According to the Mackems, even a walking stick launched onto the pitch!

Sunderland now seemingly with little or no chance of even reaching the play-offs, six points off sixth with eleven games to play, 28 points off Burnley at the very top.

Sunderland fans commenting on RTG after Dwight Gayle was pelted with missiles as he scored twice in the 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light:

‘Another game, another missile (thrown by Sunderland fans).’

‘Walking stick thrown on the pitch apparently. Make of that what you will.’

‘I seen the steward handing it back to a woman down the front who took it back to the wheelchair spaces. Surely someone hasn’t charged down the stairs, nabbed the stick and launched it onto the pitch?’

‘Didn’t Gayle get hit running past the south stand?’

‘Hope so.’

‘Didn’t hit him but bottle went towards him.’

‘Gayle deserved it to be honest for antagonising the crowd in the way he did.’

‘No one deserves it, grow up it’s a game of football.’

‘Why not, act the tw.t that’s what happens.’

‘Went to do it again on the 5th goal but one of their lads pulled him away.’

‘9 missiles thrown (by Sunderland fans) against Fulham btw.

No-one was caught.’

‘Not going to catch people if you don’t even try to.’

‘when I say 9 missiles, I mean from the home end when Mitrovic scored.’

‘I do find it a bit odd that a player can be booked for taking his shirt off or jumping in amongst his own fans, yet a player can run across the opposition end shushing and do a dance goading them yet go unpunished.’

‘Proper sad grown men throwing things at people on the pitch.’

‘Don’t condone it but Gayle goaded us, nearly got hit, goaded us again, nearly got hit and goaded us again, maybe don’t goad the fans?’

‘It’s weird how the shi..er the ex mag player, the more they like to taught Sunderland to play up to the mags.

The mags are absolutely loving his sh..housery but if it gets them through their cup final defeat and current sh.. form….’

‘Wish they’d thrown them at our players…’

‘3 times Gayle did it and all three times something was thrown.’

‘Trying to.incute a riot is a criminal offence and Gayle waa blatantly trying to wind up.

I wish that bottle of lucozade hit him square in the dish.’

‘So if the fans chant at Dwight Gayle whatever, he does his job, scores, he deserves to be hit by a missile?

No he doesnt. Nobody does.’

‘Play with fire. Run the risk of getting burnt. That’s all I’m saying.’

‘He goaded our fans 3 times then wonders why people were throwing stuff after every time he goaded our fans, then went crying to the ref.’

