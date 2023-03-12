News

Sunday Premier League results round off excellent weekend for Newcastle United ahead of Wolves match

Newcastle United had the dubious pleasure of playing last, the other nine Premier League results decided before kick-off at St James’ Park.

If your rivals fail then it is undoubtedly a boost when your team then eventually takes to the pitch.

However, if it goes the other way, then even more pressure is piled on for your match.

With the Sunday 2pm kick-offs now completed, we only have the Newcastle v Wolves game left to complete the weekend schedule.

The Premier League results as follows so far this weekend:

Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Leeds 2 Brighton 2

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 1

Fulham 0 Arsenal 3

Man U 0 Southampton 0

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

This trio of Sunday Premier League results pretty much near perfection, or at least what could realistically hoped for.

Fulham’s defeat and Villa only drawing, surely mean any vague hopes either had of top four are now gone.

However, the big one today was of course Man U.

Their goalless draw seeing two shock home points dropped against Southampton and now a realistic possibility of both third and fourth place now to be competed for.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and James Ward-Prowse hit the woodwork, as did Man United’s Bruno Fernandes, as both teams had chances.

Even better, Casemiro red carded and now set to miss three games, including when Man U visit Newcastle United on Sunday 2 April.

Sunday’s positive results following on from others on Saturday for Newcastle United, with Liverpool and Brentford losing, whilst Brighton could only draw despite leading twice.

Wins for Chelsea and Tottenham the only real negatives.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday afternoon after the 2pm kick-off matches have ended before Newcastle v Wolves:

It has been one of those rare weekends when the Premier League fixtures have kept apart all of the clubs with any kind of realistic aspirations towards the top end of things.

Newcastle United now have to do the business against Wolves.

An NUFC win would see Newcastle United only six points behind Man U with a game in hand, plus of course playing them at St James’ Park on 2 April. Whilst an NUFC victory would take Eddie Howe’s side two points above Liverpool and Newcastle with a game in hand, whilst the Magpies would be four points adrift of Spurs but with two games in hand.

This would be a massive victory against Wolves, lets do it!

