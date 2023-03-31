News

Steve McManaman urges Newcastle United not to sell Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle United to little fanfare back in January 2022.

Indeed, most of the media coverage was angled at amusement that the Brazilian midfielder had agreed to come to a club that was in a desperate mid-season fight to avoid relegation.

That amusement only heightened many times over for the media, when Bruno Guimaraes declared that whilst avoiding relegation was of course the most important and immediate item on the agenda, he said that he’d been assured that the new Newcastle United regime were intent on competing for Champions League football ASAP.

Fourteen months on and the media are no longer laughing at Newcastle United and Bruno Guimaraes.

A win on Sunday would see NUFC and their Brazilian talisman move into third in the table with 11 games remaining.

The typical ignorance of journalists and pundits was illustrated when they questioned the £35m price tag (plus £6.65m in future potential add-ons) that Newcastle United paid.

As Steve McManaman indicates here, any club would want Bruno Guimaraes, including all conquering Manchester City…

Since arriving at St James’ Park in the middle of that relegation scrap, Bruno Guimaraes has made 37 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United.

Those 37 PL games have produce 23 wins, eight draws and only six defeats.

That means 77 points in 37 matches, at an average of 2.08 points per match, outstanding!

Steve McManaman talking about Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United to Betfred:

“I would be very surprised if Newcastle United allowed him [Bruno Guimaraes] to leave.

“Especially to Manchester City.

“Finances are supposedly not an issue now for Newcastle, so they are in no need to sell their best players.

“If you are building to become an even bigger club and to get back into European competition, then you don’t let your best players leave.

“I would be very surprised if they were to ever let him go.

“Especially to a Premier League rival like Manchester City.”

