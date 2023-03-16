News

Steve Cooper excited to face Newcastle United – These are the games and nights we all crave for

It was just over seven months ago that Steve Cooper and his Nottingham Forest team came to Tyneside.

The first match of the season after Forest had achieved promotion via the play-offs.

It took 58 minutes for Newcastle United to break them down thanks to a Fabian Schar special. However, the writing had been on the wall all game, the final statistics showing Newcastle with 10 shots on target and 11 corners, whilst Forest had only one corner and not a single effort on target.

Callum Wilson scored a second goal to give the scoreline a more realistic look and it was looking set to be likely a long old season for the promoted club.

However, Nottingham Forest kept investing in new signings (30 since promotion at the last count) and in Steve Cooper they clearly have a decent manager.

On Friday night, Forest go into this Newcastle match with six other PL clubs below them, although they are only two points above the relegation zone and four points off very bottom spot. Indeed, only five points covers 12th down to 20th.

A run of 10 points in four games suggested Steve Cooper was guiding Nottingham Forest to safety but only two points from their last five Premier League games have dragged them right back into the heart of the relegation fight.

Steve Cooper has declared ahead of Newcastle United on Friday night: ‘These are the games and nights we all crave for, we’re looking forward to it.’

Nottingham Forest have never won against Newcastle United in a Premier League match at The City Ground and it is 36 years since Forest won any top flight match at home to NUFC.

Here’s hoping Steve Cooper isn’t ending these runs on Friday night.

Steve Cooper pre-Newcastle United press conference – 15 March 2023:

“We need to show character.

“We have had a fight on our hands from the day we got promoted because it happened so quickly and we were straight into Premier League planning and what happened in the summer.

“We knew it was going to be an interesting journey this season, it’s not any different to what we expected and what we thought would happen.

“At the moment we are in a league position where there are a handful of teams below us and we’ve got to take reassurance from that.

“We have had to show fight and character and spirit, our work continues.

“The situation hasn’t changed, it’s the situation we’ve been in from the start of the season.

“It gets a bit more interesting now with not a load of games left and there’s more scrutiny on each game and what might happen, not just for us, but for every team.

“We’ve been in the situation we’re in for a long while now.

“We’ve kept trying to stick to the plan and our beliefs, and always look forward whilst learning along the way.

“This week is another reason to do that: Friday night football at The City Ground.

“These are the games and nights we all crave for, we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ve got to relish the challenge and give everything to win the next game.

“There’s no better feeling, a win in the Premier League is a consequence of giving everything on the pitch.

“We can leave nothing.

“We’ve got to go into Friday night ready to give everything.”

