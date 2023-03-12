News

Steve Bull urges Wolves to go for zero goals strike partners to defeat ‘bit ordinary’ Newcastle United

Steve Bull was / is a goalscoring legend for Wolves fans.

New Year’s Day 1990 is one of their stand out memories, when Steve Bull came to St James’ Park and scored all four in a 4-1 away win.

To say Wolves haven’t found goals easy to come by though this season, would be a massive understatement.

Only 19 goals in their 26 Premier League matches so far, the lowest in the top tier.

In 12 of their 26 PL games, Wolves have failed to score and that includes six of their 13 away matches, scoring only nine goals in total on the road.

Steve Bull has urged manager Julen Lopetegui to play Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha up front together against Newcastle United.

Which kind of sums up the problems Wolves face with scoring goals, as it was February 2022 when Jimenez last scored a Premier League goal, whilst Cunha has failed to score in eight PL appearances for his loan club (signed in January from Atletico Madrid) and last scored a league goal back in May 2022 for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Newcastle United have of course had goalscoring problems of their own recently in the Premier League, three goals in the last nine PL games. Although overall this season, a respectable 35 PL goals, almost twice as many as Wolves’ 19.

Steve Bull respects Newcastle United but thinks they can win today, declaring ‘Newcastle are up there for a reason, because they’ve played some very good football. They’ve looked a bit ordinary in recent games, though, so I think Wolves are capable of taking them on.’

Wolves have conceded 20 goals in Premier League away games, three more than Newcastle United have conceded in all of their 24 PL matches, home and away.

Eddie Howe will feel confident that if his team can get the first goal, it can set them on the way to a very valuable win.

Wolves have relegation rivals Leeds at home and Forest away up next, so it will be interesting to see whether Ruben Neves plays today. There have been claims / rumours that he could be rested, as if the Wolves Captain and key midfielder gets booked at St James’ Park, he would then be suspended for both of those Leeds and Forest matches.

Steve Bull talking to the Express and Star – 12 March 2023:

‘It will be tough heading away to Newcastle, it always is.

Their support is exactly like Wolves’. They’re true supporters, proper workers who will cheer all day for the team.

Julen Lopetegui will have to choose the right starting XI. Newcastle are up there for a reason, because they’ve played some very good football.

They’ve looked a bit ordinary in recent games, though, so I think Wolves are capable of taking them on.

It goes further than that – Wolves are more than capable of getting a result, so let’s extend that gap to the bottom three each week and get out of trouble.

My message to the team would be to forget all the hype and praise of what you did against Tottenham, and now focus on getting something from Newcastle.

I’d like to see Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha start together. They have a lot of talent and seem to work well with each other.

It’s definitely one for Lopetegui to consider, and I’d feel more confident about Wolves winning the game with them playing together.

There are some massive games to come and in the next three I want to see at least seven points.

Newcastle aside, the other two teams will be down there with us, especially Leeds, so we have to pick up some results against them.’

