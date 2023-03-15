Opinion

Southampton and Crystal Palace can now do Newcastle United a favour

Newcastle United eyes turn temporarily to both Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe is deep in preparation with his players for Friday night at the City Ground.

However, ahead of that Nottingham Forest match, there are two other Premier League fixtures to be played elsewhere.

Southampton did Newcastle United a favour on Sunday, getting a goalless draw at Old Trafford. They actually deserved the win, hitting the woodwork twice.

Casemiro also picked up a red card and will miss Man U’s next four domestic matches, including the game at St James’ Park on Sunday 2 April.

Southampton are actually in very decent recent form. After losing nine of ten Premier League matches, they have now picked up seven points from the last four, wins over Chelsea and Leicester, plus that point at Old Trafford.

Tonight Southampton play Brentford, knowing that a win would guarantee lifting them from rock bottom and into 16th, indeed 15th if they win by three or more against Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side were unbeaten in the league since October until losing tamely at Everton on Saturday, any hopes they still have of finishing top four will surely disappear unless winning at Southampton tonight.

Crystal Palace can also do Eddie Howe and Newcastle United a favour tonight.

They play away at Brighton, a match that has longstanding bizarre ‘derby’ rivalry, despite the number of miles that separate the two clubs.

Brighton are having an excellent season and at the weekend can move into the FA Cup semis if winning at home against Grimsby.

The Seagulls only got a point against Leeds despite leading twice on Saturday and they have only won one of their last four Premier League matches, so hopefully their challenge for the top four spots might be set to stall further.

The last four games saw a win for Brighton over struggling West Ham, defeat to Fulham and draws against relegation threatened Leeds and Crystal Palace.

Brighton now play Palace at home and another draw could be on the cards.

Before narrow 1-0 defeats to Villa and Man City in their last two PL games, Palace drew five of their previous six Premier League matches.

A draw tonight would leave Brighton four points behind Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side head into that Forest match, with the chance to potentially extend that gap to seven points on Friday night.

Brighton v Crystal Palace (7.30pm)

Southampton v Brentford (7.30pm)

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again to Saturday 22 April 5.30pm)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

