Opinion

So excited about going to Wembley with my son – It didn’t disappoint

I recently wrote about how excited I was to be going to Wembley with my son, for the Carabao Cup Final against Manchester United.

It didn’t disappoint.

I have been to Wembley seven times, five with the toon, once with Gateshead and a win with Dunston UTS in the FA Vase.

The excitement started on Saturday morning, looking on social media all the way down and seeing the scenes at Trafalgar Square, so looking forward to getting down there.

Bags dropped off, Uber ordered, backpack full of cans and off we go.

The atmosphere was amazing as usual, wasn’t surprised.

Stumbled across a bar down a back lane in the posh streets of Pall Mall – normal bar, normal prices.

Sunday morning so full of optimism and excitement, headed off for the ultimate goal.

Couple of pints in Wetherspoons then a disastrous stand in a queue for a pathetic fanzone.

When in Wembley soaked up the atmosphere and as usual loved every minute.

Now I know we always think we are the best fans…but I experienced first hand how bad they (Manchester United fans) really are.

My son went back out with his pals and let’s just say, he was a bit poorly in the car on way home.

That is one for his memory and many more to come.

We play them at home on Sunday 2 April and all I want to say is that “I WOULD LOVE IT IF WE BEAT THEM.”

