Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Nottingham Forest

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Nottingham Forest v Newcastle game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Nottingham Forest v Newcastle:

“Nottingham Forest without Brennan Johnson are like a digestive biscuit without that chocolate topping: bland.

“His fitness for this crucial fixture at the City Ground, where their Premier League season is being defined, will be a massive factor in the outcome. The Welsh wizard, who is struggling with a groin issue, has scored five in his last four games at the City Ground and only Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane have registered more goal involvements than Johnson (7) in the Premier League this calendar year.

“It’s hard to see where the spark and creative play in the final third is going to come from without him.

“Newcastle, fresh from a huge momentum shift of a win against Wolves, have kept 12 clean sheets this season – the joint-most with Arsenal. Another one could be along here in a low-scoring away victory.

“The Newcastle to win to nil price at 13/8 with Sky Bet stands out.

“Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Newcastle United 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

It then just comes down to what happens on the night…

A big surprise that when the teams were named at 7pm, Brennan Johnson IS starting, despite having to be subbed at Tottenham last Saturday, with a groin issue. Even if scans have shown no lasting damage, difficult to believe he will be 100%. Though as the Sky Sports man says, Johnson is a massive player for Forest, so quite possible Steve Cooper taking a risk on his young star, with the club only two points above the relegation zone.

Forest picked up ten points in a four game run in January / early February but that has been followed by no wins and only two points from the last five matches, conceding 12 goals in these last five games.

Newcastle United have by far the best defensive record in the Premier League with only 18 goals conceded (next best is 25) and the ninth highest goals scored (37).

Whereas only Bournemouth (51) have conceded more than Nottingham Forest (47) and when it comes to goals scored, Forest have only scored 21, with the very lowest scored by any PL club only one less.

Like the Sky Sports expert, I am confident that Nick Pope can pick up yet another clean sheet and at the other end Newcastle score a goal or two of their own.

