Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Manchester City

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Man City.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this man City v Newcastle game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Man City v Newcastle:

“It takes a brave punter – or perhaps a slightly deranged one – to back the opposition team to keep out Manchester City at home considering they have scored 82 goals in their last 24 games at the Etihad Stadium. Just the cool 3.41 goals per game then.

“However, Newcastle possess the defensive structure and ability to seriously frustrate in order for me to believe that this game is going to go down a scrappy, low-scoring avenue with the under 2.5 goals line at 6/5 with Sky Bet standing out. In five games away from home in the Premier League this season against the traditional ‘big six’ and Brighton, Newcastle have conceded just three goals and kept clean sheets at Arsenal, Manchester United and The Amex – all of those ended 0-0. On average those games have seen a total of just 1.2 goals per game.

“Howe has built the best defence in the top four divisions of English football, conceding just 15 goals in total and just six in the last 14 Premier League games. Man City have only had two 0-0 draws in their last 129 home games in all competitions – time for a third then at 14/1 with Sky Bet?

“If Newcastle are to play the frustration game on City then goalkeeper Nick Pope could be a shout for a yellow card too at 9/1 with Sky Bet.

“Pope has been booked for timewasting seven times in his Premier League career, including twice this season in wins over Chelsea and Tottenham

“SCORE PREDICTION: Manchester City 0 Newcastle United 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

It then just comes down to what happens on the day…

With Eddie Howe appearing to have his strongest ever NUFC squad available for this game, every hope that Newcastle United can have a good go.

The likes of Pope, Gordon and Dubravka now back available, whilst Eddie Howe confirmed that Bruno G is fit and available.

