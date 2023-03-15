Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday fan here – I just want to put Newcastle United fans right about a few things

Hi, as a Sheffield Wednesday fan, I am outraged at your article about the over crowding at the recent fa cup game you lost.

My question is how can you moan about over crowding?

This stadium is an old stadium and you played there while we was in the prem you brought 7000 fans you won guess what no complaints.

We played you in the championship too again no complaints we played rangers look on you tube at the amount of fans well over the 5k you brought again no complaints.

To me and many swfc fans knowledge, no complaints have bin made by any other club.

Now you loose and complain and say the leppings lane should be bulldozed and we haven’t learnt from the mistakes of that horrible day.

When the fact is your blaming the club when that whole issue was the polices fault.

You better pray we don’t ever meet at your ground because no matter how many or little tickets you give us I assure you we will make complaints we will make trouble in a respectful way.

You’ve not mentioned once the fact your goordie fools cost us thousands in damaged to teams and other public transport or the pubs you trashed in Sheffield.

Your article is a discrsce your a discrsce.

Get your f…ing facts right.

I say again 7000 of you back in the 99,2000 season and again when in the championship so why was it ok then and not now.

It’s pathetic.

As a side note I pray your new owners destroy your club to the point you wish Mike Ashley back as owner.

