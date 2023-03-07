Opinion

Shame on any Newcastle United fans who repeat this laughable journalist provocation

We know what they are up to, journalist after journalist having a go at Newcastle United fans and/or their club.

We know what they are after, the provocation is all too clear.

Looking for a reaction from Newcastle supporters, as well as looking to please both rival fanbases and every other journalist also willing to copy and paste the same nonsense, even if it is untrue or deliberately skewed.

This one has particular caught my eye and whilst I agree that if possible we should be ignoring the vast majority of nonsense, I think at times certain ones have to be challenged.

Here’s what he had to say and I challenge the various claims below…

Johnny Nicholson writing on the Irish Examiner – 6 March 2023:

‘If Newcastle’s slide continues, how safe is Howe?

Problems on and off the pitch at Newcastle

On paper it looked like a regulation 2-0 win for Manchester City but it was one which was only achieved because Newcastle are so poor in front of goal.

They have scored just three times in the last eight games and have now lost three fixtures consecutively without scoring, have no wins in five league games, have slipped to sixth with Brighton, Fulham and Brentford on their shoulders.

If the club is still in business next season – and given the revelations about the nature of their ownership this week, revelations that surprised no-one and should lead to the most severe of consequences – they need to put money into resolving their lack of goals. And if the slide continues, how safe is Eddie Howe, really? His blanking of questions about the ownership might, on the surface, be understandable, he’s just a football coach. But what has the game come to when a manager has to avoid questions about the carpet bombing of Yemen or mass executions? How has this been allowed to happen? Who can stop it? We may soon find out.’

I love this one.

So this journalist wants to put across that after this latest result / defeat, Newcastle United are supposedly in some massive crisis on the pitch and Eddie Howe’s job claimed to be under threat.

Yet inadvertently, the journalist totally undermines the very laughable point he is trying to score against Eddie Howe and his team. Newcastle United playing away to the reigning champions, who are favourites to win the Champions League and are arguably the best team in the world, yet it was only because the NUFC players failed to take the numerous chances the side created, that prevented Newcastle drawing or even winning! Man City only had three efforts on target including the two goals (one with a wicked deflection) and at the other end Howe’s side had at least half a dozen good to VERY good chances at the other end. Any defeat is a negative BUT overall the team performance was most definitely a big positive. Play like that against pretty any other PL team and Newcastle will have great chance of winning any remaining match of the 14 left to play.

In less than 16 months Eddie Howe has taken an absolutely total shambles he inherited from Ashley and Bruce, then turned it into a team / squad that got to their first cup final in 24 years and an NUFC side that in these past eleven months and 32 Premier League games has only lost to Liverpool and Man City.

Sacked in the morning? I think not.

If the club is still in business next season – and given the revelations about the nature of their ownership this week, revelations that surprised no-one and should lead to the most severe of consequences…

As has been stated a number of times on The Mag this past week, though shamefully pretty much completely and deliberately ignored by journalist after journalist in the mainstream media, there was no ‘revelation’.

A dispute over rival golf competitions saw papers filed from Saudi Arabia in a US court, where it was stated that the Newcastle United Chairman and Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is also a Government Minister in Saudi Arabia. This was the ‘revelation’, that Yasir Al-Rumayyan is a Saudi Arabia Government Minister.

Again, as has been stated previously on The Mag by others, any journalist doing his or her job properly would have known that this has always been the case. Yasir Al-Rumayyan became PIF Governor back in 2015, more than six years before the Newcastle United takeover. Readily available public Saudi Arabia PIF legal documents state categorically that the Governor of the Saudi Arabia PIF has to ALSO have a Government Minister appointment. It is unforgivable for the media to keep deliberately avoiding any mention of this, years and years before Saudi Arabia PIF had any interest in a stake in Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan was a Saudi Government Minister as well as Governor of PIF.

A ‘revelation’ is defined as ‘a surprising and previously unknown fact that has been disclosed to others’, well the Premier League and anybody else who took the time to do proper research, just the basics, were well aware that Yasir Al-Rumayyan was a Saudi Government Minister when the NUFC takeover was agreed and passed by the Premier League back in October 2021. As for any journalist still pretending that this is a ‘revelation’, well, shame on them.

His (Eddie Howe’s) blanking of questions about the ownership might, on the surface, be understandable, he’s just a football coach. But what has the game come to when a manager has to avoid questions about the carpet bombing of Yemen or mass executions? How has this been allowed to happen? Who can stop it?

Hmmm, yes, who could possibly stop this nonsense of a football manager getting asked pre and post-match about ‘the carpet bombing of Yemen or mass executions?’

Media / journalists should be asking these questions of the Government and / or of the football authorities, Eddie Howe doesn’t decide who is and isn’t allowed to own football clubs in this country.

Failing that, at the very least it should be a case of any responsible journalist to take this up with the Newcastle United owners, rather than this embarrassing nonsense of trying to cowardly humiliate a football manager who is never going to have the answers to these questions.

As for singling out only Eddie Howe, if indeed this is an acceptable thing to do for so-called football journalists. Then why has not a single journalist (to my knowledge) ever in the space of 15 years and counting, ever once asked any Man Utd manager to justify why his club is taking millions every season from the Saudi Arabia state via sponsorship deals? Why is this never even a question?

Same thing with so many other clubs, if you go down the route of quizzing football managers about the owners of their clubs. Chelsea in particular an absolute joke, so many years of Roman Abramovich ownership without any challenge.

Arsenal taking money from one of the poorest countries in the world, Rwanda, the country’s disgraceful President is an Arsenal fan and diverts this money into the football club he supports as advertising / sponsorship. Never mind the fortunes put in by the Government of Dubia via their ownership of Emirates. When did you ever hear Mikel Arteta asked about this?

