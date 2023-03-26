News

Saudi Arabia PIF wealth won’t unduly influence Newcastle United on the pitch – FFP impact

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

First up answering some questions is Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey.

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on the Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership of our club?

What goes on in the middle east ought not be our concern.

As fans, we cannot control that.

It strikes me that with FFP, what happens on the pitch won’t be unduly influenced by the wealth that the Saudi Arabia PIF has.

However, if the Saudi Arabia PIF decides to invest in the region in order to regenerate parts of Tyneside, then why not?

Successive UK governments haven’t.

Look at HS2. It was never coming here, even before they started cutting it.

In terms of where we are as a club compared to 18 months ago, it feels like night and day. We now have belief.

A Wembley final already under our belt and European football imminent. What’s not to like?

Who are the three most improved players (in order) that Eddie Howe inherited when he came in?

Big Joe is first in my opinion. Going nowhere after his £40 million transfer which hung like a millstone around his neck, before Eddie reinvented him as a midfield general. Superb.

Next is Miggy. Discovered a rich vein of goalscoring form earlier this season and his work rate is phenomenal.

In third place, I’d probably go for Schar. Another one that had been Bruced and he has paired up so well with Sven Botman. Just missing out is Sean Longstaff, another one who had been Bruced.

What will be the Premier League top six in order at the end of this season?

I still think Man City will shade it, but that does depend on Arsenal blowing up and although they had a little blip a few weeks back, they’re still looking strong. Being knocked out of Europe helps them but they’ve got some tough fixtures on the horizon, including having to come to SJP.

Elsewhere, I think we can get into the top four and also think Man United will, although trying to win the FA Cup and Europa League could prove a stretch for the Salford Reds.

Liverpool and Spurs will make up the other top six spots but I don’t discount Brighton just yet.

Man City

Arsenal

Man United

Newcastle

Liverpool

Tottenham

What do you think the Eddie Howe starting 11 v Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron the only ones missing) will be?

I think Anderson’s second half display at Forest deserves him a place in the starting line-up. Elsewhere, I think Eddie needs to accommodate both of the Joes.

Pope

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn

Willock, Bruno, Longstaff

Anderson, Isak, Joelinton

Your thoughts looking back on the Carabao Cup final (team selection, ticketing, your experience going to it / watching from home, how they played, anything you want to talk about)?

I wrote an article for The Mag the day after.

In summary, whilst we didn’t play too bad, we were outsmarted by a more streetwise outfit and it was very, very disappointing. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it was a dreadful experience. Wembley isn’t a place for losers.

Aside from the time we spent at Wembley, the weekend I had with my son was fantastic. Let’s get to the FA Cup final next season.

It’ll be a damn sight warmer!

If NUFC qualify this season for Champions League, your suggested three realistic signings?

Maddison, Rice and Kvaratskhelia

When NUFC matches are chosen for TV, your marks out of ten on each option – Friday night, 12,30pm Saturday, 5.30pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 4.30pm Sunday, Monday night?

Depends whether home or away and rather than marks out of ten, I’ve simply gone good or bad. Also, keep in mind, I don’t attend many away matches these days.

Friday night gets my approval either way. I don’t care for Sunday football, although I can live with 16.30 on a Sunday if away from home. Fundamentally, what’s wrong with Saturday at 3pm?

Consider home first:

Friday night – Good

Saturday 12.30 – Bad

Saturday 15.00 – Good

Saturday 17.30 – Bad

Sunday 14.00 – Bad

Sunday 16.30 – Bad

Monday night – Good

Away next:

Friday night – Good

Saturday 12.30 – Bad

Saturday 15.00 – Good

Saturday 17.30 – Bad

Sunday 14.00 – Bad

Sunday 16.30 – Good

Monday night – Bad

