Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF Newcastle United takeover won’t be re-examined by Premier League – Nick De Marco

The Saudi Arabia PIF led the Newcastle United takeover that eventually was completed on 7 October 2021.

The Premier League passing the takeover once TV piracy issues had been sorted out regarding Saudi Arabia and beIN Sports.

It has been a very eventful 17 months since the Saudi Arabia PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family bought the club from Mike Ashley, 14 long years of Ashley finally ended to the relief of the Newcastle United fanbase.

Incredible strides have been made in that time, on and off the pitch.

However, over the course of these 17 months, there has also predictably been a lot of negative coverage in the media regarding Newcastle United.

Nick De Marco KC (Kings Counsel) has previously represented Newcastle United in dealings with the Premier League.

Now he has given his expert view on the latest media coverage regarding Newcastle United and the Saudi Arabia PIF.

A US legal case regarding a LIV Golf dispute, sparked claims of supposed ‘revelations’ that could impact on Newcastle United and the ownership of the club, journalists claiming that the Premier League would now re-examine the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover of NUFC:

Nick De Marco KC speaking as part of a football governance panel at law firm Mishcon de Reya, as reported by City AM:

“No, I don’t think the Premier League will look into this because I don’t think they need to.”

The leading barrister said that, in his view, Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), had done nothing to breach the terms of the settlement which finally gave the deal the green light.

In essence, the settlement only stipulated that the Saudi state would not exercise control over Newcastle, not that it would not have the ability, and, as long as there was no new evidence that its rulers were using that power, they had no case to answer.

“For that reason nothing that has happened in the LIV case, it seems to me, changes any of that.

“There has been no suggestion that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has now changed its mind and is somehow exercising control over Newcastle, so I don’t believe this will lead to any change.

“The dispute was whether if PIF took over Newcastle the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would fall into the definition of control under Premier League rules.

“That definition includes the ability to control the club. That’s what the dispute was, and the dispute was never determined because it was settled.

“The Premier League published a statement summarising the settlement on their website. And the statement said the Premier League had received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle.

“The lawyers in the room will see the difference between the dispute – i.e. do you fall into the definition of ability to control, and the league accepting assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control [Newcastle].”

The media hysteria this past week largely centred around legal documents supplied from Saudi Arabia that mentioned Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Chairman of Newcastle United and Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF) was also a Saudi Government Minister.

This portrayed as an ‘exclusive’ and a ‘revelation’, which just summed up how shocking the media is in the UK.

The reality is that the Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF has to also be a Saudi Government Minister, that is laid down in publicly available legal documents which dictate how the PIF has to operate. Al-Rumayyan has been Saudi Arabia PIF Governor since 2016, many years before Newcastle United ever came along. The Premier League would of course have been very aware of these obvious legal documents when passing the NUFC takeover, just a shame that so many journalists fail to do even the most basic research, or even acknowledge the truth once pointed out to them.

