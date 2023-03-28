Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership at Newcastle United for the long-term – Putting in place structures necessary

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Wor Lass.

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership of our club?

I think our owners’ behaviour has been exemplary.

As I have said elsewhere, I have misgivings about the Saudi regime and some of the things that happen over there (not to mention in their embassy in Turkey). However, the reality that we have to deal with is that the Saudi Arabia PIF HAS become the majority shareholder within our ownership – along with a woman and a Jewish family, remember – and HAS been approved by both the government of the UK as well as the PL.

As long as they follow the laws of the land and the rules of the FA and PL and act with dignity and respect in their interactions with other clubs, players, staff, fans and the wider community then I will have no complaint. And that is what they have done to date.

They haven’t come in like “loads o’ money”, splashed the cash all over and trodden on anyone’s toes (except some fat digits in Shirebrook).

They have quietly but steadily assessed the situation, made key appointments throughout the club, bought back the Strawberry Place land and begun meaningful dialogue with the fans.

They are clearly here for the long haul, not obsessed with marquee signings, and are methodically putting into place all the structures necessary to establish NUFC as a permanent player at the top table. That’s what certain factions of the MSM and footballing hierarchy are so frightened of.

What would now count as success for you in the next ten years at NUFC?

In the next ten years I would like to think we will have won the PL more than once and be firmly established as Champions League regulars – having won that competition as well.

I would like to think that we had become the voice of reason in the PL in opposing any manifestation of the European Super League or any other competition that guarantees a favoured few perpetual safety.

We will also have developed an academy that keeps local talent within the area and not only offers a pathway through to the first team for those who prove good enough, but also gives those that aren’t the confidence, skills and qualifications to move on to lower level teams or alternative career paths.

Finally, after perhaps buying, carefully dismantling and rebuilding Leazes Terrace elsewhere, we will have solved the conundrum of the SJP capacity and developed an 80,000 seater stadium on the existing site.

Happy days as someone used to say!

Rate each of these Eddie Howe signings out of 10 – Burn, Targett, Bruno, Isak, Pope, Botman, Trippier

Burn 8, Targett 6, Bruno 10, Isak 8, Pope 9 Botman 9, Trippier 10.

Targett should, maybe, be higher but he’s been out too long to judge fairly and I think Isak will be higher by the end of the season.

I docked Pope a point for his timewasting antics.

Botman has been superb but just occasionally has a lapse in concentration. Burn has been tremendous in his second position but lacks a little going forward.

Bruno needs no explanation and Trips – along with “Killer” – I rate as the most important signing we’ve made in my time watching the toon.

Did you rate top four or winning Carabao Cup higher before Wembley and has that opinion changed at all now?

I always said we needed, first and foremost, to win something.

Financially – and in terms of pulling power – Champions League is where we need to be as a club but for the fanbase nothing trumps winning a cup (or the league!).

Now that we can’t actually win anything this season though, let’s get into the Champions League.

Which three Premier League clubs would you like to see relegated this season out of the contenders and in which order?

Not a nice question, really.

For the genuine fans of any club, relegation is awful and I don’t wish it upon anyone lightly.

However, some clubs deserve payback for their past conduct.

First and foremost, Everton because of their flaunting of the FFP rules and their riding on the coattails of the Septic Six as a specially invited inductee into the proposed ESL.

Secondly, Leicester because of the way the players there knifed Ranieri in the back.

Third – West Ham. I don’t, historically, have a lot against them, but I’m not a Moyes fan and I’d love us to raid them for Declan Rice, who I rate as the best midfield player in Britain and one of the best in the world. That lad’s still stuck in second gear – imagine what he’d do under Eddie.

How confident 1-100 are you of NUFC finishing top four this season?

I’d say 60% but that will jump massively if we beat Manure at the weekend – and I think we will.

What would be your 11 to start against Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron only ones missing)?

I hate these questions – there’s so much we don’t know about the players week to week and there’s always someone who you think afterwards that you should have included. But:

Pope

Trippier Schar Botman Burn

Longstaff Bruno Willock

Murphy Isak Joey

Maybe Anderson and/or ASM deserve a start but I just feel Joey needs to come back in.

Depends on fitness / training which I can only guess at. Murphy has earned another start. If he could have a (footballing) brain implant he’d be a hell of a player.

Your thoughts looking back on Carabao final (anything you want to talk about, on and off the pitch)?

Off the pitch we possed ‘em. On the pitch we lost out due to their greater experience of the big occasion and the odd clinical touch where it mattered – not to mention luck.

Magic button – By end of summer 2024, would you rather have a 70,000 capacity St James’ Park or Carabao Cup trophy?

I can’t see that capacity being achieved so quickly, to be honest. I said before that winning SOMETHING has to be a top priority so I’ll go with that, although I’d prefer the FA Cup. And CL qualification (again!).

