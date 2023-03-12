News

Saudi Arabia PIF launch ‘Riyadh Air’ – Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan named in charge

Sunday has seen the launch of Riyadh Air.

An official announcement this morning by the official Saudi Arabia Press Agency revealing the news.

The press release stating that this new airline is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia PIF and massive plans / ambition surround it.

Newcastle United Chairman (and Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been named as also the top man at this new Riyadh Air venture, chairing the Saudi Arabia PIF subsidiary.

The press release (see below) including this: ‘The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.’

Reading that and the rest of the press release, I think fair to say that a fair few people will be putting two and two together and believing that Riyadh Air could well be a likely contender to appear on Newcastle United shirts as the main sponsor next season, with FUN88 having been compensated to cut years off the very poor long-term deal Mike Ashley had tied the club into.

Official Saudi Arabia Press Agency announcement – 12 March 2023:

‘Riyadh, March 12, 2023, SPA — His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), announced today the establishment of “Riyadh Air,” a PIF wholly owned company.

The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.

Riyadh Air will be chaired by His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, while Tony Douglas, who brings more than 40 years of experience in the aviation, transportation and logistics industries, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. The airline’s senior management will include Saudi and international expertise.

Operating from Riyadh as its hub, the airline will usher in a new era for the travel and aviation industry globally. Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. The airline is expected to add USD20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

As a wholly owned PIF subsidiary, the new national airline is set to benefit from PIF’s investment expertise and financial capabilities while expanding on the company’s operations to become a leading national carrier. The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan.

Riyadh Air aims to enhance customers’ journey while connecting them to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030; through offering an exceptional experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

The airline will provide tourists from around the world the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia’s cultural and natural attractions.

Riyadh Air will also serve as a catalyst for the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by increasing air transport options, raising cargo capacity and, in turn, growing international passenger traffic.

The establishment of Riyadh Air is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive the diversification of the local economy. It will enable a more financially resilient aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, supporting the industry’s global competitiveness in line with Vision 2030.’

