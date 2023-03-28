News

Richard Masters gives only answer he can when MP asks embarrassing question about Saudi Arabia PIF ownership of Newcastle United

Richard Masters has gone in front of the (DCMS) Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee today.

Answering various questions about the Premier League, football governance, an independent football regulator and so on,

However, there was one embarrassing question asked of Richard Masters by committee member Clive Efford.

Referring to recent reporting regarding the ongoing legal battle between golf’s PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, Richard Masters asked by Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee member Clive Efford – 28 March 2023:

“Is that going to prompt you to revisit the Newcastle United football club arrangements.”

Richard Masters:

“I’m afraid I’m going to frustrate [you] Clive because I can’t really comment on it.

“Even to the point of saying, ‘Is the Premier League investigating it?’, we can’t really comment on it…I can’t really go into it at all.

“The only time when the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues, is when it [a club] is charged, and at the end of the process when an independent panel has decided whether any rule breaches have actually taken place.

“And the investigatory process, we don’t talk about at all.”

I say ’embarrassing’ question above because surely an MP of 26 years standing, vastly experienced, should surely have known that Richard Masters couldn’t answer this question.

I am no fan of his but Richard Masters was clearly surprised to be asked such a question, one that the MP (Clive Efford) clearly should have known couldn’t be answered.

As Richard Masters had to explain, for the record, the Premier League can’t talk about whether or not they are investigating any PL club about anything. They can only go public to reveal when a Premier League club is charged with something AND then when an independent panel reaches its conclusions on the alleged breaches / charges.

Just to clarify this point, there have actually been two very recent relevant cases, since the start of February 2023.

On 6 February 2023 you had this Premier League statement on Manchester City that began (read the full thing HERE):

‘In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

Details of the Premier League Rules that the Club is alleged to have breached are as follows:

1. In respect of each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those seasons…’

Then on 24 March 2023 we had this Premier League statement on Everton that began (read the full thing HERE):

‘In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.…’

In both of these cases, Richard Masters and the Premier League made no comment whatsoever whilst these Premier League cases were being investigated BECAUSE they couldn’t.

Just like Richard Masters and the Premier League can’t comment on any of the 20 PL clubs as to whether or not they are being investigated about anything.

The trouble is, the media are so especially woeful these days, I have already seen numerous instances of journalists not reporting what has happened today in a full and proper fashion.

I have seen certain media reporting about how Richard Masters has ‘claimed’ he can’t say whether or not Newcastle United are now under investigation or not. There is no ‘claimed’ about it. Richard Masters isn’t doing anything wrong whatsoever, at least with regards to this question on NUFC. As stated above, Premier League officials aren’t at liberty to talk about whether any PL club is under investigation or not, they can only announce something if a club is ever charged with anything and then later, the findings of the independent panel.

As has been covered before here on The Mag as well, the legal dispute in the USA regarding Golf, the big supposed ‘revelation’ was that court papers showed, Yasir Al-Rumayyan was a Saudi government minister (as well as Newcastle United Chairman and Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF).

It was laughable, as readily available public documents (that are in English, online) for anybody (Journalists? MPs?) to see that it is a legal requirement in Saudi Arabia, that anybody who is appointed as Governor of the PIF has to also be of the level of Saudi government minister.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan had for years been Saudi PIF Governor AND a Saudi Government Minister for a long time before becoming Chairman of Newcastle United and with that information very publicly available. The legal structure of the Saudi Arabia PIF very clear in the documents that set out how it has to operate.

