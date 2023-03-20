Opinion

Richard Keys calls it exactly right on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bruno Fernandes controversy

I can’t remember the last time I praised Richard Keys.

Indeed, maybe this has never happened…until now.

It is making me a little sick in the stomach but I now have to say, Richard Keys has got this spot on.

Like many of you, I was watching the Man U v Fulham FA Cup match on TV yesterday.

Not least because the result of this match would dictate when the Newcastle v Tottenham match is set to be played (looks like almost certainly staying at 2pm on Sunday 23 April, or at least it should, as now no reason for it to be moved).

Anyway, if you didn’t see Sunday’s match, Fulham were absolutely bossing it, leading through an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal, Old Trafford silently watching on as their team looked to be going nowhere.

Only for then with less than 20 minutes to go, a rare break saw Man U get in behind the Fulham defence and Willian clearly sticking his arm out to (as he thought) stop the ball going in the net. Ironically, it looked all but certain the shot would NOT have gone in anyway.

Once VAR checked it, as TV viewers we knew what was sure to happen, sure enough, Willian sent off and a penalty given.

However, the Fulham keeper may well have saved the spot-kick and/or with the way that the game had gone, you could have still fancied the visitors to win with 10 men.

Before the penalty was even taken though, Fulham boss Marco Silva was also sent off AND Mitrovic getting a red card as well. So by the the time the chaos clamed down and Fernandes took the penalty, Fulham were down to only nine men.

Watching on TV, I thought the referee had zero choice with Mitro, as the former Newcastle United striker clearly manhandled him, so deserved a red card.

However…my immediate thought then, along with many other people, including Richard Keys, was how on earth had Bruno Fernandes escaped with not even a yellow card, never mind a red, when doing exactly the same only two weeks ago. The Man U player having manhandled an assistant referee during that hammering at Anfield?

Anyway, for once, Richard Keys perfectly sums up the incident(s)…

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 20 March 2023:

‘Let’s give Chris Kavanagh credit for his handling of a shambles all of Fulham’s making at OT. What were they thinking? Never has a team been more guilty of tossing away a match. Ninety seconds of madness cost them. Kavanagh was terrific and got every call right – including denying Mitrovic a pen in the first half, the incident that sparked Marco Silva’s fury. Silva thought Kavanagh should’ve been asked to check his monitor when Mitrovic and the wee man clashed in the box. If Kavanagh had done he wouldn’t have changed his mind, but perhaps a look would’ve satisfied Silva?

Mitrovic should be banned for some time for his ridiculous attack on the ref. What was going through his mind? The way United were playing I’d have fancied Fulham to beat them with 10 anyway. Sending Willian off only evened things up. United only had 10 on. You can’t count Weghorst.

When he lost control Mitrovic cost Fulham any chance of winning the game.

It was an irony that Fernandes got a couple because he should be serving a ban. I still don’t know how he escaped an FA charge after he man-handled the assistant at Anfield. The FA were weak and should’ve charged him. My Mum used to tell me that ‘you reap what you sow’. The FA certainly did this weekend.’

