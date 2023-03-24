Transfer Market

Rasmus Hojlund a Newcastle United summer target after scouted past month – Sensational hat-trick on first international start

Rasmus Hojlund is becoming one of the most talked about young talents in Serie A.

The 20 year old striker exploding into form and the headlines since the turn of the year.

Signed as a 19 year old from Sturm Graz last summer, Rasmus Hojlund not getting much of a chance to impress with only four first team starts for Atalanta in the first half of the season, scoring only once.

However, since the turn of the year the young Danish striker has scored seven goals in ten starts and a number of sub appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund helping Atalanta up to sixth in Serie A and only three points off the top four.

The Italian media say that a number of English clubs have been watching the striker’s progress closely, Calciomercato stating that Newcastle United have sent representatives to watch this past month and can’t have failed to be impressed by what they have seen.

Rasmus Hojlund only turned 20 last month but is really looking the part after successfully making the step up to Serie A from the Austrian league.

Atalanta paid £15m for him as a 19 year old, so already by that stage as a teenager, the young Dane marked down as a potential star of the future.

Newcastle United have made their blueprint clear, with an overwhelming proportion of the outlay under Eddie Howe and the new owners going on players aged 21, 22 (x2) and 24, with Gordon, Botman, Isak and Bruno easily the four most expensive signings so far.

The left footed Rasmus Hojlund certainly has the profile but the Italian media say that his progress has also accelerated the striker’s price tag, with claims that any bid by Newcastle United or any other club would need to start at a minimum of 40m euros – 50m euros (approx £35m – £44m) this summer, for Atalanta to be interested in selling.

Thursday night saw a sensational first start for the Denmark senior side, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 Euro 2024 group qualifier win against Finland.

Whether there is substance or not in this claimed Newcastle United interest, he certainly fits the bill in terms of NUFC recruitment.

Whilst Eddie Howe may well sign the odd old player, I think safe to assume that the vast majority of transfer activity moving forward will be aimed at players with the best years of their career in front of them. Newcastle United targeting those in their teens as players for the future and then those in their early to mid-twenties as signings for the senior squad.

The summer transfer window is reportedly set to open less than two weeks after this current 2022/23 Premier League season ends, so not long to wait for the fun and games to begin again.

