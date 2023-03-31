Rangers v Newcastle friendly confirmed – Official Newcastle United announcement
A Rangers v Newcastle friendly has been revealed.
A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday afternoon making the match public.
The game at Ibrox to be played this summer ahead of the 2023/24 season kicking off.
Newcastle United official announcement – 31 March 2023:
Newcastle United will travel to Ibrox Stadium for a pre-season friendly fixture with Rangers this summer as part of preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.
Eddie Howe’s squad will make the journey to Glasgow on Tuesday, 18th July (kick-off 7:45pm) to take part in a testimonial match in honour of Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who – if selected this weekend – could make his 500th appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.
The fixture is the Magpies’ first confirmed outing of pre-season, with further matches to be confirmed in the coming months.
Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.
“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”
Rangers manager Michael Beale commented: “This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent, and important test for us. We will have an interesting pre-season, with this being the first game announced.
“There will be some top friendlies in there to help us get ready for the new season.”
