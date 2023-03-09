News

Qatar World Cup – Players Union say there can’t be a repeat

Fair to say that the Qatar World Cup made plenty of headlines.

Not all of them positive…

Numerous reasons were put forward as to why it shouldn’t go ahead – but it did.

However, Fifpro (The ‘Players Union’) has now said there can’t be any repeat.

Fifpro citing the holding of the tournament in the middle of so many domestic leagues, in Europe and elsewhere, with what they see as unacceptable demands made on players, with so little recovery time before and after the Qatar World Cup.

BBC Sport reporting – 9 March 2023:

Holding another winter World Cup is unacceptable without major changes to how the tournament is arranged, world players’ union Fifpro has said.

The union has published a report on how the Qatar World Cup, held in November and December, affected player workload.

Post-tournament recovery time was cut from 37 days to eight to reduce disruption to Europe’s club calendar.

A winter World Cup “should not be a viable option for anybody”, said Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

A future World Cup could be staged in December, as Saudi Arabia is considering a bid to be the 2030 host, while Portugal and Spain could also hold a winter tournament.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said after the finals in Qatar that the winter scheduling had led to better matches.

“Playing in November and December has had an impact,” he said. He added that “we have seen it with the quality of the games” when compared with a summer World Cup played “at the end of an exhausting season” for the players.

But Baer-Hoffmann said: “Repeating what we had this time is clearly not acceptable.”

Because the tournament was held in the middle of the European club season, preparation time for Qatar 2022 was also cut from the usual 31 days to seven.

“If you want to pursue a winter World Cup again, you need to get into conversations with the leagues to completely change their schedules to provide appropriate training and recovery time,” Baer-Hoffmann added.

“That would mean a two or two-and-a-half month break from competition. I find it unlikely they would agree to that.”

Poland defender Kamil Glik played for his club side Benevento four days after his country had been eliminated from the World Cup, while Raphael Varane started a Premier League game for Manchester United eight days after losing the final with France.

Varane, 29, has subsequently retired from international football, likening playing at the highest level to a washing machine because “you never stop”.

In their post-tournament survey, Fifpro said most players want at least 14 days preparation time and a recovery period of between 14 and 28 days.

This could be an issue at the 2026 World Cup, which is set to involve 48 teams and more games given the proposed three-team groups is in the process of being ditched.

Fifa has indicated the additional days will come out of the preparation time.’

