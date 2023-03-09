Opinion

Premier League top four race – Bookies rank Liverpool, Newcastle United, Man U, Tottenham chances

Some very interesting updated odds now for this 2022/23 season when it comes to the Premier League top four.

Recent Premier League results, including this weekend, helping to give distinct pointers.

When it comes to whether Newcastle United and others will end up in the Premier League top four at the end of the season.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Thursday (9 March 2023) looks:

Results at the weekend saw the following results for the top 11, those competing for Premier League top four:

Win: Arsenal, Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Brentford

Lose: Man U, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Fulham

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season to finish Premier League top four:

1/500 Arsenal

1/500 Man City

1/5 Man U

1/1 Liverpool

9/4 Tottenham

11/4 Newcastle United

7/1 Brighton

66/1 Chelsea

100/1 Brentford

300/1 Fulham

500/1 Aston Villa

It is exactly 80 days until this Premier League season ends on 28 May 2023 but I think a month from now we could have a much clearer picture.

By the end of the weekend of Saturday 8 April / Sunday 9 April, these are the matches that each of the contenders will have played:

Arsenal

Fulham away, Palace home, Leeds home, Liverpool away

Man City

Palace away, Liverpool home, Southampton away

Man U

Southampton home, Newcastle United away, Brentford home, Everton home

Liverpool

Bournemouth away, Man City away, Chelsea away, Arsenal home

Tottenham

Forest home, Southampton home, Everton away, Brighton home

Newcastle United

Wolves home, Forest away, Man U home, West Ham away, Brentford away

Brighton

Leeds away, Palace home, Brentford home, Bournemouth away, Tottenham away

Chelsea

Leicester away, Everton home, Villa home, Liverpool home, Wolves away

Brentford

Everton away, Southampton away, Leicester home, Brighton away, Man U away, Newcastle United home

Fulham

Arsenal home, Bournemouth away, West Ham home

Aston Villa

West Ham away, Bournemouth home, Chelsea home, Leicester away, Forest home

I think from a Newcastle United perspective, we need to be looking / hoping for at least 10 points from these next five Premier League games.

No match is easy but I think wins over Wolves, Forest and West Ham are possible. Whilst I think NUFC have a great chance against Man U if playing well on the day. Brentford are in great form but Ivan Toney could / should be suspended by then due to the betting rules having been broken, so I would disappointed if not at least a point there. Though again, this is assuming Newcastle in decent form.

It has been easy for a lot of Newcastle United fans to get in an overly negative frame of mind but I think actually both third and fourth places are still open for Newcastle and others, especially if we beat Man U at St James’ Park.

Liverpool have picked up 13 points from their last five PL games but in the previous four PL matches they picked up only one point.

They look to have the toughest fixtures in this next month and interesting to see where they will be after Bournemouth away, Man City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home.

The Premier League top four is still all to play for, if Eddie Howe and his players get it right, no reason why Newcastle United can’t still make the Champions League placings.

