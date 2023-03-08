Opinion

Premier League table top eight – This is how I see it turning out (including Newcastle United…)

Well, time to write my second Newcastle United article for The Mag, looking back and reflecting on the past few weeks and the future ahead.

At the start of February Newcastle United were playing well, third in the Premier League – YES third, with Liverpool and Chelsea in eighth and ninth respectively, Spurs were three points behind us but we had a game in hand.

We were in the League Cup final with realistic dreams of our first cup since I joined the Toon faithful.

What an amazing place to be.

Eddie Howe should be knighted for his services to the downtrodden of the Ashley Era, he should be given the Key to the City for his revitalisation of Tyneside passion.

How things have changed.

In my view, the trigger point was Bruno getting a red card against Southampton in the League Cup Semi-final – suddenly our midfield was hugely weakened.

Five weeks have gone by.

Draws to West Ham and Bournemouth (should have, could have won), and we lost to Liverpool – that was painful. To be honest, the team played well, Longstaff stood up, but perhaps a doubt crept in, but still, that Cup Final and fourth place still seemed doable…. We could do it.

A painful loss in the Cup Final followed by another painful loss to Man City – regardless of how well we have played at times, the view of our fan-dom world has soured.

Newcastle United are now sixth in the Premier League, though with one or two games in hand over those around us, but the sounds of war drums have started.

Apparently…

Our strikers aren’t good enough, Isak over Wilson.

Joelinton has been playing poorly (yet probably one of our best performers overall this year).

Bruno not on the pace and even not interested to be here.

Eddie should have reinforced.

Eddie’s not good enough.

Wow – how quick the fickle turn.

Let’s reflect for one minute.

At the end of last season, where would you have been happy for us to be at the end of this 2022/23 season?

Most were saying 7th to 10th, perhaps 5th or 6th for the confident. It was ridiculed when some said for the Champions League.

We are doing well and outperforming the depth and quality of squad we have and I think because of the underperformance of the usual suspects – Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Man U this year, we have led ourselves into a false belief of where we deserve to finish.

Talking of which, I was looking at the tables and the fixtures for the rest of the season, and I think it is unlikely that we will hit the highlights of playing European football next year.

I think it is fair to say that Arsenal and Man City will be taking the top two spots this year, bar a significant collapse.

Man U, Spurs and Liverpool have all got their mojo back, which isn’t great for us as we have faltered as of late, but we have the game(s) in hand – one over Liverpool (one point ahead) and two over Spurs (four points ahead), but here is my prediction for the end of season table.

These are the top eight Premier League table positions that I am predicting:

Arsenal

Man City

Man United

Tottenham

Liverpool

Newcastle Utd

Brighton

Fulham

That is two positions off the coveted Champions League places and I estimate Newcastle United will fall around eight points short of fourth place and Tottenham.

Things can change very quickly of course, as team form can come and go, individuals can pull something out of nowhere (ASM did that for us a lot last season).

Can our beloved team pull results for all the remaining matches of the season?

The key difference makers could be the matches against the likes of Arsenal, Man U, Brighton and Spurs at home. It’s possible – but reality says not.

Will Liverpool and Spurs squander many points? I doubt it.

So lets reflect on what a wonderful season Newcastle United have had, which has far exceeded just about everyone’s expectations.

Let’s not get downheartened by wherever we end up in the table.

The truth is, we have still done amazingly well this season and with the summer will build for the future.

If we had made (do make) the Champions League, the truth is that we would have struggled with the depth of squad we have and how far we could strengthen over the summer, though likewise we will be less enticing a prospect for key difference making players who want Champions league.

I think it’s a bitter sweet result.

What I do know, is that the future still looks amazingly sunny on Tyneside, regardless of the weather.

Let’s enjoy the rest of this Newcastle United season and the future ahead.

