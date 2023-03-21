Opinion

Premier League table this time last season compared to now – Fascinating comparison

The Premier League table looking really positive as we have entered this international break.

Newcastle United ending their March fixtures with consecutive wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Whilst elsewhere, the last couple of weeks have seen plenty of dropped points by other clubs competing for the European qualifying places.

This is how the 2022/23 Premier League table now looks after Newcastle United have completed 26 games, just less than a third of the season remaining:

Interesting then to look at how the 2021/22 Premier League table looked last season after NUFC had played 26 matches:

As you can see, after 26 PL matches last season, 28 points, compared to 47 this time, 19 points less.

However, you also have to factor in, that this Premier League table above was just after Newcastle had won 2-1 at home to Brighton, Eddie Howe’s team making it five wins and one draw in their most recent six PL games. Newcastle United had picked up only 12 points in the opening 20 PL matches, compared to then 16 points in those next six.

The table at this point last season has a pretty familiar look about it, with all those clubs (with three notable exceptions) who were in places 8th to 20th last season at this point, now either in the current Premier League bottom half or in the Championship.

Those three exceptions are of course Newcastle United along with Brighton and Brentford, as the clubs looking to upset the usual half dozen. Last season it was only West Ham and now they are in a big relegation fight.

As for the usual suspects…

Liverpool last season had 63 points after 27 PL matches, currently only 42 points from 26.

Chelsea last season 53 points after 26 PL games, now 38 from 27.

Man Utd doing only a little better than last season with 50 points from 27, compared to 47 from 26 last season, which doesn’t exactly fit in with this narrative of a supposed huge improvement under Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham very similar to last season, they had 42 points from 25 and now currently 49 points from 28. So I’m not too sure about this drama of supposedly Spurs massively underachieving now compared to expectations, not sure how they expected anything much more than this?

Man City had 66 points from 27 compared to 61 from 27 now, so five points worse off this season.

The massive change though is with Arsenal, 45 points from 24 last season and now currently 69 points from 28.

Newcastle United ended last season with seven wins and five defeats in their final twelve PL matches, the same return would see Eddie Howe’s side end up with 68 points.

Last season, Chelsea on 74 points finished third, fourth placed Tottenham ended on 71 points, Arsenal fifth with 69 points, then Man U sixth on 58 points.

This season it feels like the points are more spread out and more competition for the European places, leaving aside Man City and Arsenal this season.

My guess would be that this season you won’t need quite so many points to finish third and fourth in the Premier League table BUT to get sixth you’ll need more than the 58 points Man U managed it with last season.

